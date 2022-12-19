Department of Education Announces $800,000 in School-Based Grants

Money will support middle school STEM, career education initiatives

The Tennessee Department of Education has announced a round of grant funding to support school-based career education initiatives. The funding totals $800,000 and districts will use the grants to support STEM programs in middle schools, CTE programs, and high school enterprise projects.

Commissioner of Education Penny Schwinn said the grant awards represent the state's continued commitment to career pathways in education.

“Tennessee continues to provide more pathways to help students transition from middle to high school, and these grants help ensure students have increased access to high-quality work-based learning opportunities, STEM, and career technical education,” said Schwinn. “We are thrilled that we can make these opportunities happen over the last two years and help students be successful during high school and into their postsecondary and workforce careers.”

The state has a goal of 100 middle school STEM programs funded by 2022, and Schwinn said these grants help achieve that goal.

District leaders celebrated the awards, noting that students in their districts will directly benefit from the programs funded by the grants.

"These grants will help increase access to CTE, STEM, and Work-based Learning for students within our district, schools and classrooms," said Jerry Boyd, Director of Schools, Washington County Schools. "We are excited to offer more opportunities and pathways for students to experience the latest technology and learning to further their careers and be successful later in life.”

The focus of the ongoing grant program is to align school programs with workforce needs in order to ensure a clear pathway from K-12 education to a career or college.