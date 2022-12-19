Gov. Lee Claims Victory in Fight Over Federal COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate

Lee had joined other governors in pushback against mandating vaccines for members of military

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee cheered action by the United States Congress that eliminates a federal requirement that members of the military must be vaccinated against COVID-19. Lee and leaders in other states said the mandate was hurting recruitment.

The measure was included in the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) that received bipartisan support and is ready for President Biden's signature.

Lee credited Sen. Marsha Blackburn with helping to move the measure forward in the Senate.

“For months, Tennessee has pushed back against the federal COVID-19 vaccine mandate placed on members of our military, and our efforts have paid off,” said Lee. “In July, I called on the Biden administration to exempt members of the Tennessee National Guard as a matter of national security and state preparedness, and I recently led 20 fellow Republican governors in a letter urging Congress to repeal the overreaching mandate. Thanks to the partnership of Senator Marsha Blackburn and Tennessee’s congressional delegation, our troops can remain focused on their mission to defend Americans at home and abroad.”

In July, Gov. Lee wrote to the U.S. Secretary of Defense, warning that rejecting these exemptions would jeopardize force readiness at the risk of both state preparedness and national security. On November 30, Lee led a letter with 20 other Republican governors calling for Congressional action to repeal the federal mandate.

While the measure allowing the exemption goes against a mandate issued by the Biden Administration, there is broad bipartisan support for approving the NDAA as a whole - meaning the exemption is likely to become law.

Photo byMufid Majnun/Unsplash

