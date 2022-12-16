Court Case Could Endanger Federal Reserve Funding

Senator, advocates warn that consumer protection and financial markets could be at risk in 5th Circuit case

Senator Jack Reed of Rhode Island has joined a group of consumer advocates in warning of the dangers to America's financial system if a recent decision by the 5th Circuit Court of Appeals is upheld by the U.S. Supreme Court.

That decision says the funding plan for the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) is unconstitutional and that the CFPB should be subject to the congressional appropriations process.

However, Reed noted that the CFPB's funding setup is the same as the Federal Reserve. Both were designed to collect funds from the Treasury in a manner independent from the whims of the political process of Congress.

"We should really start warning Wall Street right now and get their reaction to a Federal Reserve that is subject to congressional appropriation," Reed said at a hearing of the Senate Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs Committee.

Under the 2010 Dodd-Frank Act, the CFPB draws funding from the Federal Reserve. It receives a maximum of 12% of the Fed’s 2009, inflation-adjusted operating budget. The Fed itself is funded independently of the annual appropriations process through money it collects from the regional reserve banks in the Fed system and interest on securities it owns.

Advocates for consumer interests echoed the concerns raised by Sen. Reed.

“Wall Street and the predatory lenders who have always opposed the CFPB’s good work should think twice about the consequences of their actions,” said Elyse Hicks, consumer policy counsel at Americans for Financial Reform. “If they persuade the courts to pull the rug out from under the CFPB, they risk doing the same for the Fed.”

