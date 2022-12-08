Gov. Lee Names New Head of Tennessee National Guard

General Warner Ross tapped to head Tennessee Department of the Military

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee this week announced that in January, the Tennessee National Guard will be under new leadership.

The move comes as longtime leader Major General Jeff Holmes retires after 43 years of military service.

Lee commended Holmes for his service and said that Ross will continue the tradition of strong leadership for Tennessee's military presence.

“General Holmes has dedicated his career to protecting our state and nation, and I commend his leadership of the brave men and women in the Tennessee National Guard,” said Lee. “General Ross brings decades of military defense experience to his respective role, and I appreciate his continued service to Tennessee.”

Ross currently serves as the Assistant Adjutant General, Army for the Tennessee National Guard. Ross has 32 years of military service and received his commission from Officer Candidate School after beginning his career as an infantry rifleman at Fort Benning, Georgia, in 1990. Ross gained significant leadership experience while assigned to Infantry, Field Artillery and Cavalry branches across the Tennessee Army National Guard, and his most recent assignment was as Commander of the 194th Engineer Brigade.

Ross earned his Master in Strategic Studies at the Army War College, Master of Education at Freed-Hardeman University and Bachelor of Business Administration at the University of Mississippi.

The turnover will officially take place on January 21st, 2023. The timing coincides with Lee's second term as Governor, following a reelection victory in November. While the National Guard leadership is officially nonpartisan, the top officials serve at the pleasure of the state's Governor.