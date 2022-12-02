Tennessee Expands Free Teacher Certification Program

Advocate Andy

State announces grants to expand reach of local apprenticeship program

Tennessee residents who want to become educators may be able to do so for free through an apprenticeship program offered by local school districts. These apprenticeships, offered on a limited basis, are funded by grants from the state by way of a so-called "Grow Your Own" program. The program allows individuals who hold bachelor's degrees to complete an apprenticeship under a master teacher and earn the credentials necessary to become a certified teacher. Qualified applicants earn a teaching certificate at no cost.

This week, the Tennessee Department of Education (TNDOE) announced an expansion of Grow Your Own grants in order to allow more districts and interested individuals to participate.

The Tennessee Grow Your Own Center is expanding opportunities for approved apprenticeships, offering Education Preparation Providers (EPPs) the opportunity to apply for subgrants to bring more individuals into the educator profession.

“Tennessee educators work hard to advance students’ academic outcomes and ensure future readiness, inspiring for growth and achievement every day,” said Commissioner Penny Schwinn. “Building off the proven success of our earlier Grow Your Own Teacher Apprenticeship models, Tennessee is pointing the way to more effectively staff our nation's schools. We look forward to sustainable expansion through Tennessee’s strategic efforts to address teacher shortages with high-quality programs.”

Universities across the state - who partner with local districts on this teacher certification initiative - have expressed support for the program's expansion.

“Lincoln Memorial University is grateful for the opportunity to support such innovative teacher apprenticeship opportunities for future Tennessee educators,” said Dr. John McCook, Chair of the Carter & Moyer School of Education Department of Graduate Education, Lincoln Memorial University. “We’ve had tremendous success with our initial Grow Your Own programs, and our new apprenticeship pathway is truly a program full of promise. We’re proud to serve educators in their journey to support Tennessee students.” 

More information on this program can be found here.

Want more education policy news? Check out my newsletter!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PuJpC_0jVGuwmJ00
Photo byElement5 Digital/Unsplash

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Tennessee Schools# Teaching in Tennessee# Education in Tennessee# Tennessee Grow Your Own# Teacher Apprenticeship

Comments / 0

Published by

Andy Spears is a middle Tennessee writer and policy advocate. He reports on news around public policy issues - education, health care, consumer protection, and more.

Nashville, TN
3212 followers

More from Advocate Andy

Consumer Groups, Banking Interests Support Closing "Shadow Banking" Loophole

Broad coalition backs federal legislative effort to protect consumers in financial marketplace. Advocacy representing both consumers and banking interests are applauding a legislative effort being led by Senator Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio) that would close what some call the "shadow banking" loophole.

Read full story
Wilson County, TN

Wilson County School Board Votes to Remove Two Books from School Libraries

Board vote follows complaints about inappropriate content of books available in system's schools. The Wilson County School Board this week voted to remove two books from school libraries following a hearing on the content of the books and whether they were appropriate for a high school audience.

Read full story
11 comments
Tennessee State

Tennessee Offers Free Reading Resources to Families

State partnership allows families of kids in grades K-2 to access free reading materials. The Tennessee Department of Education (TNDOE) has announced that in partnership with the Governor's Early Literacy Foundation (GELF), free reading resources are now available to Tennessee families with children in grades K-2.

Read full story

Loan Doctor Ordered to Pay $19 Million in Fake Account Scandal

Consumer Bureau takes action against lender who offered who marketed risky investments as high-yield savings accounts. The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFBP) has an issued an order requiring a company known as Loan Doctor to refund $19 million to consumers defrauded in an investment scheme.

Read full story
Illinois State

Illinois Consumer Group Applauds Effort to Cap Pawn Loan Interest Rates at 36%

Woodstock Institute backs bill that would close the pawn shop loan loophole. Consumer advocates at the Woodstock Institute in Chicago are backing a legislative effort to close what they say is a loophole in current small dollar lending laws in Illinois. While the state's Predatory Lending Prevention Act (PLPA) caps most short-term, small dollar loans at an interest rate of 36%, certain loans offered by pawn brokers are exempt from this cap.

Read full story
Nashville, TN

Local Nonprofit Announces MNPS "Teacherpreneur" Cohort

Nashville Public Education Foundation taps teachers for grant partnership with Amazon. The Nashville Public Education Foundation (NPEF) this week announced the group of Metro Nashville teachers who will be a part of this year's "teacherpreneur" cohort. The group will be tasked with developing innovative solutions to the most challenging problems in Metro Schools. Amazon is a partner in the project and will award a total of $25,000 in cash prizes as well as funding to help advance the ideas developed in the program.

Read full story
Tennessee State

Tennessee Releases State School Report Card

Online tool provides parents, communities with data on school performance. The Tennessee Department of Education (TNDOE) this week released the state's School Report Card for the 2021-22 academic year. The online tool allows parents and community members to have access to data on local school performance. The data provides individual school information and allows comparisons with state averages and with districts across the state.

Read full story
New York City, NY

Consumer Bureau Takes Action to Protect 9/11 Victims

CFPB moves to protect victims of lawsuit funding scam. The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) joined with the New York Attorney General's office to take action against a lawsuit funding company that defrauded victims of 9/11.

Read full story
2 comments

FTC Takes Action Against Timeshare Exit Scammers

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) announced the filing of a formal complaint against a timeshare exit company that allegedly defrauded consumers of $90 million. The complaint alleges that Consumer Law Protections and their related companies scammed consumers - mostly older adults - of more than $90 million in a timeshare exit scam.

Read full story
6 comments

Consumer Bureau Takes Action to Protect Military Borrowers

Regulator files brief in support of Military Lending Act, seeks to protect servicemembers in financial markets. The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) has taken action in a court case involving a military family that took out a loan to purchase a timeshare. The CFPB says its action here is designed to help enforce the consumer protections enshrined in the Military Lending Act (MLA).

Read full story

New Rule Requires Ingredient Labeling for Alcohol

Consumer groups applaud decision to bring transparent labeling to alcohol products. A new rule from the U.S. Treasury Department's Tobacco Tax and Trade Bureau (TTB) will require clear, transparent ingredient labeling on all alcoholic beverages. The move comes as consumer groups have put pressure on TTB to take action to ensure consumers have accurate information about what is contained in alcohol products for consumption.

Read full story
Tennessee State

Tennessee Physicians Call for Changes to State's Abortion Ban

Call for change comes after leaked phone call reveals legislative maneuvers to pass ban. A group of Tennessee physicians affiliated with the healthcare advocacy group Protect My Care is calling on the Tennessee General Assembly to make changes to the state's near total abortion ban.

Read full story
74 comments

Carrington Mortgage Fined $5 Million for Violation of Consumer Rights

Consumer Bureau takes action against mortgage servicer for deceptive practices. The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) has announced an enforcement action against mortgage servicer Carrington Mortgage for what the bureau calls deceptive acts and practices. Specifically, the CFPB found that Carrington misled certain homeowners who had sought a forbearance under the CARES Act into paying improper late fees, deceived consumers about forbearance and repayment options, and inaccurately reported the forbearance status of borrowers to the big three credit reporting companies: Equifax, Experian, and TransUnion.

Read full story
2 comments

Report Highlights Top Violations of Consumer Rights by Financial Institutions

Failures in credit reporting, junk fees from banks top list of consumer harms in financial marketplace. The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) released a report on the top harms to consumers in the financial marketplace. Leading the list were errors in credit reporting and junk fees from banks and other financial institutions.

Read full story
1 comments
Tennessee State

Tennessee Faith Leaders Denounce White Supremacy Conference at Montgomery Bell State Park

Cumberland Presbyterian pastors and congregants sign letter opposing event at location of denomination's founding. Leaders and parishioners of the Cumberland Presbyterian denomination have signed a letter denouncing a planned white supremacy event being held at Tennessee's Montgomery Bell State Park on November 18-20.

Read full story
4 comments
Sumner County, TN

Sumner County Commissioner Opposes "Filth" in Schools

22nd District Commissioner Shoaf highlights work of County Commission. In a week filled with controversy between the Sumner County Commission and Sumner County School Board over what books are appropriate in school libraries, 22nd District Commissioner Matt Shoaf issued a statement via social media making it clear he opposes what he deems "filth" in Sumner County Schools.

Read full story

Advocacy Group Calls for Supreme Court Action on Consumer Bureau Case

Americans for Financial Reform issues call for Supreme Court to take action to protect independence of CFPB. Consumer finance advocacy group Americans for Financial Reform (AFR) is calling for action from the U.S. Supreme Court on a recent 5th Circuit Court of Appeals decision that threatens the funding of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB).

Read full story
Sumner County, TN

Sumner School Board Votes to Keep Controversial Book in School Libraries

Board action defies request of Sumner County Commission. The Sumner County School Board last night voted in favor of keeping "A Place Inside of Me" on the bookshelves in the school system's library. The move comes following a complaint that the book violates a new state law around objectionable content. Seven members (out of 11) voted in favor of keeping the book.

Read full story
19 comments

Consumer Bureau Takes on Problems in Tenant Background Check Industry

New report highlights errors, calls on industry to take action to protection consumers. The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) released a new report highlighting the frequency and scope of errors that occur in tenant background checks. The report and a companion report suggest that when errors are made in tenant background reports, those errors can impact access to housing. Additionally, companies providing the reports are often slow to correct or even investigate consumer disputes.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy