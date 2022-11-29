Tennessee Releases State School Report Card

Online tool provides parents, communities with data on school performance

The Tennessee Department of Education (TNDOE) this week released the state's School Report Card for the 2021-22 academic year. The online tool allows parents and community members to have access to data on local school performance. The data provides individual school information and allows comparisons with state averages and with districts across the state.

“With the release of the State Report Card, Tennessee continues our firm commitment to providing families with clear, actionable information on how our districts and schools are serving students,” said Commissioner Penny Schwinn. “The Report Card allows stakeholders to access years' worth of meaningful data through an interactive, easy-to-navigate online platform, and now the latest data is available to help Tennesseans to explore and learn about their local schools and districts.”

The State Report Card includes the following performance indicators—academic achievement, growth (district and school level only), chronically out of school, and progress on English language proficiency, Ready Graduate, and graduation rate.

Local education leaders applauded the release and noted that the information provided is an essential tool in accountability for school performance.

“The Tennessee State Report Card is an invaluable tool to help us use data to find opportunities to advance learning opportunities for our students,” said Dr. Versie Hamlett, Director of Schools, Fayette County Schools. “As educators, we benefit from assessing and adjusting our strategies to help students get the best possible education, and the Report Card helps us measure our investments to ensure the best educational possible outcomes.”

