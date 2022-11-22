Consumer Bureau Takes Action to Protect Military Borrowers

Regulator files brief in support of Military Lending Act, seeks to protect servicemembers in financial markets

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) has taken action in a court case involving a military family that took out a loan to purchase a timeshare. The CFPB says its action here is designed to help enforce the consumer protections enshrined in the Military Lending Act (MLA).

Specifically, CFPB filed a "friend-of-the-court" brief in the case in an effort to ensure America's courts interpret law in a way that protects borrowers.

The plaintiffs in the case took out a loan to purchase a vacation timeshare. They allege that the loan violates the MLA because it includes a mandatory arbitration provision and because the lender failed to provide them certain required disclosures. And under the MLA, loans that don’t comply with the law’s requirements are void—as if they never existed.

In a blog post, the CFPB explains its action noting that filing the brief is just one more way the agency acts on behalf of consumers wronged in the financial marketplace.

"The message of our brief is simple: when American servicemembers seek to enforce their rights in court, the plain text of the law lets them do that. Congress made clear that when a lender extends a loan to a servicemember that fails to comply with the MLA, the loan is rendered void in its entirety. And there is no doubt that Congress allowed servicemembers to ask federal courts to award restitution for payments made on the illegal loan and provide any other appropriate relief."

