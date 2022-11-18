Report Highlights Top Violations of Consumer Rights by Financial Institutions

Failures in credit reporting, junk fees from banks top list of consumer harms in financial marketplace

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) released a report on the top harms to consumers in the financial marketplace. Leading the list were errors in credit reporting and junk fees from banks and other financial institutions.

The CFPB noted that its supervision of these institutions identifies harms and results in action steps to protect consumers.

“The CFPB’s supervision efforts limit the spread of potentially unlawful practices and consumer harm,” said CFPB Director Rohit Chopra. “The CFPB’s examination program continues to identify problematic practices and stop them before they spread.”

The CFPB pointed to specific results to highlight the importance of the supervision and examination process.

CFPB examiners found that one or more of the nationwide consumer reporting companies failed to report to the CFPB the outcome of their reviews of complaints about inaccuracies on consumers’ credit reports. In response to these findings, the consumer reporting companies changed their policies, procedures, and practices to be more transparent in handling such complaints.

Specifically, the CFPB highlighted the harms caused by inaccurate reporting of medical debt.

"Inaccurate medical debt information has plagued this space, and consumers have often been coerced to make payments on debts they do not actually owe."

Another area of concern is illegal junk fees charged in the mortgage space.

CFPB examiners found that mortgage servicers violated federal law by charging sizable phone payment fees – even though consumers were not made aware of these pay-by-phone penalties. During calls with borrowers, customer service representatives did not disclose the existence or cost of fees for paying over the phone, yet the borrowers were charged fees anyway. Following these findings, the CFPB required the servicers to reimburse all borrowers who paid phone payment fees when those fees were not properly disclosed.

