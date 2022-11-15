Consumer Bureau Takes on Problems in Tenant Background Check Industry

New report highlights errors, calls on industry to take action to protection consumers

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) released a new report highlighting the frequency and scope of errors that occur in tenant background checks. The report and a companion report suggest that when errors are made in tenant background reports, those errors can impact access to housing. Additionally, companies providing the reports are often slow to correct or even investigate consumer disputes.

“When a company produces a tenant background check report that is riddled with errors, it can cause serious harm to a family seeking housing,” said CFPB Director Rohit Chopra. “These background reports are heavily used by corporate landlords that own an increasing share of rental housing in our country, so we are taking steps to ensure these reports do not contain false information.”

The CFPB’s analysis of more than 24,000 complaints highlighted the renter challenges associated with the industry’s failures to remove wrong, old, or misleading information and to provide adequate investigations of disputed information.

The two reports suggest that tenant background reports are costly for consumers and there are often few or no avenues to correct errors. Specifically, the CFPB found that 68% of renters pay application fees when applying for rental housing. These fees are often used to pay the cost of tenant background check reports. But renters often have little to no visibility into the information they contain prior to a rental decision being made, and they have little recourse when the information is wrong, misleading, or old. Renters who attempted to correct their reports found they could not get them corrected, and even had the same bad information show up on future tenant background check reports.

The CFPB reports call on the tenant background check industry to make changes to protect consumers. Without corrective action, consumers are at risk.

According to the CFPB, ". . . the reporting of inaccurate negative information can contribute to difficulty finding affordable, quality housing, and result in people living farther from school or work, paying more in rent and fees, and undermining household financial stability."

