Sumner Democrats Highlight Election Wins

Democrats win local council seats, party touts strong showing for candidates

The Sumner County Democratic Party (SCDP) celebrated the election of two of its members to city offices and highlighted the party's efforts in other races in a recent message to supporters.

The party noted that they had two winners in Tuesday's elections, former Democratic County Commission Candidate LaToya Holcomb won election to the Portland City Council and Steven Carter won his race for Gallatin City Council.

Sumner Democrat Kesa Fowler was unsuccessful in her bid to unseat 44th District State Representative William Lamberth, but the party indicated she had a strong showing and proved that Democrats can run competitive races.

SCDP says it plans to build on the successes of 2022 as it turns its focus to elections in 2024 and 2026.

"Although we have challenges, we see great opportunities for the future, and the future starts today," party representatives said. "In 2022, we had more candidates run for office than we have in many years. Thanks to the steady and consistent contributions of several loyal supporters, we were able to give them financial support to start their campaigns."

The party made specific mention of candidates who helped attract Democratic voters to the polls in 2022.

"We are so grateful for statewide candidates Kesa Fowler, Randal Cooper, and Jason Martin, as well as their teams, for running positive and community-oriented campaigns in Sumner County," said party officials. "They demonstrated a remarkable commitment to serving residents throughout the county. We applaud them and honor the personal sacrifices they made to run and represent voters."