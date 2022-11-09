Tennessee Announces School Safety Toolkit

Governor offers families resources to enhance safety of kids in school

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee has announced that the State of Tennessee is providing resources to families and schools in order to provide an enhanced school safety experience.

In the announcement, Lee outlined the School Safety Toolkit and explained how parents and schools can access it in order to provide improved safety at schools.

Lee said,"As we continue our work to protect Tennessee children, the new School Safety Toolkit will provide parents with helpful resources and greater transparency to feel confident their child is safe at school,” said Gov. Lee. “I encourage every Tennessee family to prepare and engage in school safety by utilizing this Toolkit and downloading the SafeTN app.”

The toolkit was a joint effort of the Tennessee Departments of Education, Safety & Homeland Security and Mental Health & Substance Abuse Services.

The Lee Administration highlighted steps they have taken to enhance school safety, including:

· Provided every school district with an updated School Safety Plan Template

· Ensured every Tennessee school has completed a physical school security assessment

· Supported school districts with school safety training resources

· Prioritized frequent, unannounced checks to see that school doors latch and precautions are in place

In addition to using the resources in the Toolkit, Lee is asking parents to:

· Ask your child’s school about their emergency plans and other helpful questions in this toolkit.

· Look for opportunities to partner with and volunteer at your child’s school.

· Reach out if you need support – there are countless organizations ready to help and shared in this guide.

· Keep these resources handy and share them with other families in your community.