Tennessee Announces Nearly $300 Million Budget Surplus

Revenue collections continue to far exceed revenue projections

The Tennessee Department of Finance and Administration has announced that state revenue collections are coming in well ahead of budget projections, creating a likely surplus ahead of the 2023 legislative session.

The Department reported that total September tax revenues were $2.1 billion, which is $243.3 million more than September of last year and $277.2 million more than the budgeted estimate.

“September sales tax receipts and corporate tax revenues outperformed expectations and led all tax growth for the month,” Finance Commissioner Jim Byson said.

The September numbers continue a trend of Tennessee's revenue intake far exceeding the estimates of the state's Funding Board. The annual budget is based on the Funding Board's estimates, so any revenue above the estimate is carried over into the following fiscal year. If this trend continues, it is likely the 2023 General Assembly will have more than $1 billion in excess to spend on special projects.

Year-to date revenues for the first two months of the fiscal year were $407.7 million more than the budgeted estimates. The general fund exceeded estimates by $383.5 million and the four other funds that share in state tax revenues exceeded estimates by $24.2 million.

While numbers seem positive so far, Commissioner Bryson urged caution.

“While we are encouraged to see early monthly revenue receipts outpacing our estimates, we must continue to closely monitor our state’s finances amid an uncertain economic environment.”

The highest growth rate was in franchise and excise tax, reflecting an economy at the state level that is providing fertile ground for business growth.

Franchise and excise taxes combined were $163.9 million more than the September budgeted estimate of $611.7 million. The September growth rate was 22.33 percent, and the year-to-date corporate tax growth rate is 18.98 percent.

The department expects to soon release October numbers, providing additional insight into economic and budget trends ahead of 2023.