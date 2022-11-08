Tennessee Pastors Send Election Day Message About Election Integrity

Southern Christian Coalition demands that every vote be counted, election irregularities be addressed

Pastors affiliated with the Southern Christian Coalition today released a statement calling for election integrity. The message was sent as a call for accountability in the wake of election errors admitted by the Davidson County Election Commission. These errors resulted in hundreds of voters receiving incorrect ballots.

Rev. Chris Smith, pastor of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, said the errors were the result of immoral gerrymandering. He said in a video statement that local and state officials must be held accountable.

“No matter our race, gender, or zip code, most of us believe that every vote matters and we must count every vote. I have already spoken out against the new gerrymandered maps aimed to divide us by the Tennessee Supermajority giving themselves and their party an inequitable distribution of power and this mistake in Davidson County exacerbates the effect of their immoral attempts to divide our community with gerrymandering. As a Christian and a pastor, I believe that all people are made in the image of God and the principles of democracy demand we honor and respect the right of every person to be heard and represented. But we won't let them silence us and are determined to elect leaders who will protect our freedoms to decide our own futures. This is why it's imperative that every Tennessean vote on election day to ensure that we elect leaders who listen to the voices of the people instead of silencing them. And I also demand that election officials count every vote so that the will of the people prevails."