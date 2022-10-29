Democratic Candidate for Governor to Visit Sumner County

Sumner Democrats will host Jason Martin and also Democratic Party Chair Hendrell Remus in campaign events

Ahead of the November 8th General Election, Sumner County Democrats are planning a series of Get Out the Vote Rallies to encourage voters to get to the polls.

The events will include a visit from Democratic gubernatorial candidate Jason Martin and from Tennessee Democratic Party Chair Hendrell Remus.

Jason Martin's GOTV event will be held at 10 AM on November 1st at the Hendersonville Church of Christ - the area's early voting location. The church is located at 132 Imperial Blvd. The event will feature Martin and local Democrats and will give voters a chance to see Martin in-person before voting.

The local Democrats also plan to host Tennessee Democratic Party Chair Hendrell Remus at two events on November 2nd. The first event will be at 4:00 PM at the Hendersonville Church of Christ and will focus on early voting.

The second event featuring Remus will be a Town Hall held at the SCDP's headquarters located at 333 West Main Street, Suite F, in Gallatin.

At the Town Hall event, voters will have a chance to discuss key campaign and political issues with Tennessee's Democratic leader.

The party is hoping these back-to-back events will generate excitement among local Democrats in a county that has shown a tendency to vote strongly Republican in recent elections.

While Tennessee Democrats historically perform well in the state's two largest cities - Memphis and Nashville - picking up votes in suburban areas like Sumner County is critical to efforts to shift the political landscape in the state.

Published by

Andy Spears is a middle Tennessee writer and policy advocate. He reports on news around public policy issues - education, health care, consumer protection, and more.

Nashville, TN
