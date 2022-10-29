Ruby Powell-Dennis Earns Endorsement of Mayor Lee Harris in State Senate Race

31st Senate district candidate backed by Shelby County Mayor

Ruby Powell-Dennis, the Democratic candidate for State Senate from District 31 has earned the endorsement of Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris, the Tennessee Voter Project has announced.

Tennessee Voter Project is a political organization focused on supporting and electing Democratic candidates.

In announcing the endorsement, Harris said of Powell-Dennis:

As Mayor and the first Black lawmaker of either party to hold a leadership position in the Tennessee State Senate, I know what it means to make tough leadership decisions – and it's why I know we need more people like Ruby Powell-Dennis working on behalf of our communities.

We need a fresh class of Democrats working in the General Assembly, and I know Ruby will be working hard to pass legislation that improves the lives of families.

Tennessee Voter Project echoed Harris's sentiments on Powell-Dennis and reminded supporters to make a plan to vote early OR on Election Day, November 8th.

Tennessee Voter Project has also indicated support of Powell-Dennis's proposed legislative agenda:

"Ruby is running to expand affordable healthcare for people in need, equitable education funding, and increasing investment in small businesses. Ruby stands ready to challenge the status quo in Tennessee of legislation that harms working families, women, and kids."

Both Harris and TVP noted Powell-Dennis's personal profile as a key reason to support her candidacy.

"Ruby has worked in education, is a community leader, and a mom laser focused on the needs of our children and working people. Ruby grew up in the rural community of Bogalusa, Louisiana, which shapes her commitment to and unique perspective on the needs of all Tennesseans."