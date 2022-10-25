Ahead of November Election, Sumner Democrats Announce Key Events

Local Democrats tout visit from state party chair, push 44th District House candidate

As the 2022 elections approach on November 8th, the Sumner County Democratic Party is touting a key stop by the state's Democratic Party Chair and pushing the candidacy of 44th District House candidate Kesa Fowler.

According to a recent update from the party to its supporters, Tennessee Democratic Party Chair Hendrell Remus will visit on November 2nd and participate in a Town Hall. The event will be held at 6:30 PM in Gallatin at 333 West Main Street, Suite F.

The theme of Remus's visit will be the Tennessee Democratic Party's plans to gain ground in local and state elections and "take back Tennessee."

The party is also pushing the candidacy of 44th District House candidate Kesa Fowler, who is running against Tennessee GOP House Majority Leader William Lamberth. The Sumner Democrats are encouraging supporters to write postcards - and even supplying a mailing list and the postcards.

The announcement of activity by Sumner County's Democrats comes as early voting is underway. The party also provided an early voting calendar.

Early voting locations are available on Monday through Saturday in Hendersonville and Gallatin. There is also early voting on select dates in Portland, Westmoreland, Goodlettsville, and White House. In Hendersonville, voters can early vote at the Hendersonville Church of Christ. In Gallatin, voters can early vote at the Hartsville Pike Church of Christ. A State of Tennessee or federally issued photo ID is required to vote. Election Day voting is from 7 AM to 7 PM at local precincts.