Pastors, Doctors Call for Safety for Transgender Youth

Group responds to attacks on gender affirming healthcare

A group of Tennessee policy advocates affiliated with the Southern Christian Coalition and the healthcare advocacy group Protect My Care recently held an event to urge support and safety for transgender individuals seeking gender affirming care.

Rev. Kelli X, pastor of The Village Church in Madison, said, "As a Christian and pastor, I believe that parents and youth deserve to make their own medical decisions in privacy with their doctors. Jesus called those of us who claim to have the Christian faith to not only love their neighbor as themselves, but also to protect the marginalized and vulnerable in our communities. Yet here we have elected leaders and conservative commentators who have borne false witness and told lies in an attempt to win elections, to distract from their lack of caring for the vulnerable in our communities and instead further victimize those whom Jesus tells us to love, care for, and protect."

Dr, Amy Gordon Bono, a primary care physician in Nashville, said, "The long-term health of our children and the world that they will live in is vitally important. Rather than being distracted by manufactured controversies, shouldn’t we focus on supporting and getting kids the support and healthcare they indeed need? Sadly, that’s not the focus of some of our politicians. Andy Ogles and some members of our General Assembly are trying to scare us with false claims about our children and their families because they are worried about their elections. These politicians are spreading hateful messages and lies about Vanderbilt Medical Center, a renowned Tennessee institution that we are all proud of, in order to distract from the complete failure on their part to protect vulnerable children who are really in need - like the 10-year-old rape or trafficking victim they want to force to give birth, or children who could lose their mother because she cannot get the abortion she needs to save her life."

Anna Caudill, a children's disability and special education advocate and mother of two children, called out the political games around healthcare for Tennessee youth.

"Children's Hospitals are not your political battle ground. They are a place for children to go and be healthy and to talk with their doctors about what's going on with their bodies."