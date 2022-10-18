Online Event Registration Platform ACTIVE Sued for Multi-Million Dollar Consumer Scam

Advocate Andy

Consumer Bureau takes action against event group for using online trickery to bilk users

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) took action against online even registration platform ACTIVE, alleging the group (used for a number of racing events and YMCA events) used online trickery and digital dark patterns to generate some $300 million in membership fees.

“The CFPB is suing ACTIVE Network for illegally charging hundreds of millions of dollars in enrollment fees through its use of digital dark patterns and online trickery,” said CFPB Director Rohit Chopra. “People who thought they were just signing up to run in a charity race found out too late that the company was running away with their money.”

The CFPB explains:

"Consumers, many of whom just thought they were registering for a community race or event, ended up being enrolled into a costly membership club. The CFPB is suing to require ACTIVE to change this unlawful enrollment practice, reimburse consumers, and pay a penalty."

Specifically, the complaint against ACTIVE alleges that the company harmed consumers by:

  • Duping event registrants into discount club memberships and sneaking charges onto users’ credit cards: ACTIVE inserts a webpage into its online event registration and payment process that provides an offer for a free trial enrollment into Active Advantage. Many consumers click on the highlighted call to action button—which is typically labeled “Accept”—because they believe they are accepting charges to their credit or debit cards to participate in an event. In fact, ACTIVE is enrolling consumers into an Active Advantage trial membership. The trial membership automatically converts to a paid subscription, with an annual fee of $89.95, unless consumers opt out by canceling their membership during the 30-day trial.
  • Failing to notify Active Advantage members of fee increases: ACTIVE increased their discount club’s annual membership fee without sending written notice of the new payment and the date of the new payment at least 10 days before charging members, in violation of the Electronic Fund Transfer Act and its implementing regulations.

The complaint notes CFPB estimates that suggest that ACTIVE generated more than $300 million in fees by way of these unlawful and deceptive practices.

Andy Spears is a middle Tennessee writer and policy advocate. He reports on news around public policy issues - education, health care, consumer protection, and more.

