Tennessee For All Encourages "NO" Vote on Amendment 1

Advocacy group says "right to work" should not be a part of Tennessee Constitution

A Tennessee policy advocacy group, Tennessee for All, is calling on voters to vote "NO" on a proposed constitutional amendment that will be on the ballot in November.

Amendment 1 effectively enshrines the state's longstanding "right to work" policy in the state constition.

Effectively, this would mean that labor unions could not operate "closed shops" and would hamper the ability of labor unions to organize and operate in the state.

While Tennessee has long been a "right to work" state, that has historically been a result of legislative policy - a policy that could change in any given General Assembly session.

Should Amendment One be adopted, the only way to overturn "right to work" would be by the constitutional amendment process - a process that takes 4-6 years at the fastest in order to take effect.

In announcing their opposition to Amendment One, Tennessee for All said:

"Working people deserve the same freedom corporate CEOs have: the freedom to negotiate a fair return on our work so we can provide for our families. But a rich and powerful few are trying to rig our Constitution to benefit greedy corporations NOT Tennesseans. They've put Amendment 1 on the ballot to try to silence their employees' voices and pay poverty wages."

Tennessee for All indicated they will be waging an "all out war" for working people - that they will not stand for attacks on the right to organize and join a union.