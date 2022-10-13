Report: College Students Face High Fees on Banking Products Marketed by Schools They Attend

College-bank partnerships are profitable for all parties EXCEPT the students

A new report issued by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) finds that college students often pay high fees for bank accounts and credit products marketed by the colleges they attend. In fact, the report notes that fees paid on banking products cross-marketed with a college are often higher than fees for the same or similar products on the open market.

The report raises questions about whether some marketing deals between colleges and financial institutions comply with Department of Education rules. The report also highlights a lack of transparency in the arrangements schools have made with financial institutions.

“Many college students trust that schools have their best interests in mind. While colleges have substantial bargaining power to obtain superior terms and pricing for their students, we find that many college-sponsored financial products cost students more than accounts that are readily available on the open market.” said CFPB Director Rohit Chopra. “Today’s report suggests that there is more work to do to ensure that students are not steered into school-endorsed products with junk fees. We will continue to work with the Department of Education to help students find the best possible products.”

Among the key findings of the CFPB investigation: