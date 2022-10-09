Ruby Powell-Dennis Earns Endorsement of Tennessee Voter Project

Dennis is seeking election to the State Senate from District 31 in Shelby County

Senate district 31 candidate Ruby Powell-Dennis has been endorsed by the Tennessee Voter Project - a Memphis-based advocacy organization focused on electing progressives.

In announcing their support for Powell-Dennis, the TVP pointed to her background and community engagement as reasons for supporting her candidacy:

"Ruby has worked in education, is a community leader, and a mom laser focused on the needs of our children and working people. Ruby grew up in the rural community of Bogalusa, Louisiana, which shapes her commitment to and unique perspective on the needs of all Tennesseans.

"Ruby has a long history of serving Shelby County through New Memphis and the Junior League of Memphis."

TVP then noted that Powell-Dennis plans to take action on key issues impacting Shelby County residents:

"Ruby is running to expand affordable healthcare for people in need, equitable education funding, and increasing investment in small businesses. Ruby stands ready to challenge the status quo in Tennessee of legislation that harms working families, women, and kids."

The group pointed to Powell-Dennis's own political activism as another reason for their support. Specifically, the group noted that Powell-Dennis runs a national political action committee (PAC) focused on electing African American women to office.

Tennessee Voter Project added that Dennis is a mom, an activist, and a political leader who will get results for her constituents and for all of Tennessee.

"We need more moms in the legislature," TVP said. "Ruby is a mom who will get the job done."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ga5N8_0iRP6zhf00
Glen Carrie/Unsplash

