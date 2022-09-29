MoneyLion Sued for Charging Illegal Interest Rates

Advocate Andy

Online lender charged rates in excess of 36%, trapped consumers in memberships

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) announced it is suing online lender MoneyLion for charging illegal interest rates in excess of 36% to military service members in violation of the Military Lending Act. The CFPB also alleges MoneyLion trapped customers in membership programs and refused to cancel memberships even when asked.

The CFPB alleges that MoneyLion violated the Military Lending Act by charging more than the legally allowable 36% rate cap on loans to servicemembers and their dependents, through a combination of stated interest rates and monthly membership fees. The CFPB also alleges MoneyLion required customers to join a membership program to access certain “low-APR” loans, and then did not allow them to cancel their memberships until their loans were paid.

“MoneyLion targeted military families by illegally extracting fees and making it difficult to cancel monthly subscriptions,” said CFPB Director Rohit Chopra. “Companies are breaking the law when they require monthly membership fees to obtain loans and then create barriers to canceling those memberships.”

The CFPB is suing to enforce the Military Lending Act and is alleging MoneyLion's actions harmed consumers by:

  • Overcharging and deceiving servicemembers and military dependents: MoneyLion imposed membership fees on covered borrowers that, when combined with loan-interest-rate charges, exceeded the Military Lending Act’s 36% rate cap. MoneyLion deceived these borrowers by representing that they owed loan payments and fees that they did not actually owe because the loans were void under the Military Lending Act.
  • Refusing to allow customers to exit its membership programs and stop paying monthly fees: To access what MoneyLion markets as its “low-APR” installment loan, the company required consumers to join its membership programs and pay monthly membership fees, which ranged from $19.99 to $29. MoneyLion falsely led many consumers to believe that they could cancel their memberships at any time. In fact, MoneyLion refused customers’ requests to cancel memberships, and to stop paying membership fees, if they had outstanding loan balances. In some cases, MoneyLion refused to cancel memberships after loan payoff if consumers had any unpaid membership fees.

The CFPB is seeking monetary relief for the consumers harmed by MoneyLion's actions as well as a potential civil money penalty as punishment for the violation of the law.

Want more consumer finance news? Check out my newsletter!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nOjoo_0iFUdjuM00
Nathan Dumlao/Unsplash

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# MoneyLion# Military Lending Act# Predatory Loans# Consumer Protection# Consumer Finance

Comments / 0

Published by

Andy Spears is a middle Tennessee writer and policy advocate. He reports on news around public policy issues - education, health care, consumer protection, and more.

Nashville, TN
3002 followers

More from Advocate Andy

Montgomery County, TN

Southern Christian Coalition Celebrates Withdrawal of Hillsdale Charter School Applications

Tennessee pastors have previously called out Hillsdale's "Christian Nationalist" agenda. A group of Tennessee pastors affiliated with the Southern Christian Coalition is celebrating the withdrawal of three charter school applications. Hillsdale College-affiliated American Classical Academy had applied to open charter schools in Madison, Rutherford, and Montgomery counties. The applications were denied at the local school board level in each county. Following those denials, American Classical appealed to the Tennessee Public Charter School Commission. A hearing and vote on the appeal were scheduled for the week of October 3rd.

Read full story
9 comments
Tennessee State

Group of Pastors Calls Gov. Lee's "Day of Prayer" an Empty Gesture

Southern Christian Coalition says Lee's words on faith don't match his deeds. On the eve of a day that Gov. Bill Lee has declared a "statewide day of prayer," a group of Tennessee pastors affiliated with the Southern Christian Coalition lamented the governor's lack of action on justice and referred to his proclamation of the event as an "empty gesture."

Read full story
20 comments
Illinois State

Illinois Consumers Express Support for Law Limiting Payday Loans

Study shows consumers continue to access credit after 36% rate cap on short-term loans. The Woodstock Institute released results of statewide polling in Illinois that indicates consumers in the state support the Predatory Loan Prevention Act. The law, which went into effect last year, caps interest rates on short-term loans (like payday loans) at 36%.

Read full story
2 comments

Regions Bank Ordered to Pay Nearly $200 Million in Penalties for Surprise Overdraft Fees

Consumer Bureau penalizes Regions for illegal fee scheme. The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) has ordered Regions Bank to pay $191 million in refunds and penalties as a result of an illegal surprise overdraft fee scheme it foisted on customers.

Read full story
4 comments
Nashville, TN

Tennessee Pastor Speaks Out on Vanderbilt Health Controversy

In the wake of a brewing controversy over the Vanderbilt Medical Center's Transgender Health Center, a Tennessee pastor affiliated with the Southern Christian Coalition is speaking out and calling for love and tolerance for patients and caregivers.

Read full story
21 comments

Liberty Tax Sued by DC Attorney General for Predatory Cash Advance Promotion

Suit claims Liberty engaged in deceptive advertising and misleading product pricing. Washington, DC District Attorney Karl Racine announced this week that his office has filed suit against Liberty Tax alleging the tax preparation company engaged in aggressive promotion of a predatory cash advance product and manipulated product prices in a manner that was harmful to its customers.

Read full story

Banking Industry Claims Zelle is Safest Way to Move Money

Industry research group shares data on Zelle vs. other platforms, highlights safety of Zelle transactions. The Bank Policy Institute (BPI), a nonprofit research and advocacy group backed by banking industry interests, has released data it says indicates Zelle is the safest way for consumers to move money. The data compares Zelle transactions to those of other peer-to-peer players such as Venmo (owned by PayPal) and Cash App.

Read full story
Williamson County, TN

Williamson County Education Advocates Call for Rejection of Charter School Application

As State Charter Commission considers appeal from Founders Classical Academy, local parents push back. A group of Williamson County parents and public education advocates called on Tennessee's State Charter Commission to reject an appeal from Founders Classical Academy to open a school in the area. The school's charter application was previously rejected by the local school board and Founders is now asking a state appeals board to overturn that decision and allow them to open.

Read full story
5 comments
Tennessee State

Tennessee Doctors Call for Repeal of State's Abortion Ban

Advocacy group says new law is harming patients and families. Tennessee is now one month into a near-total ban on abortion triggered by the Supreme Court's Dobbs decision, and physicians and patients are highlighting the harms the new law is causing.

Read full story
73 comments
Sumner County, TN

Sumner Education Advocates Speak Out Against Charter School

Parents, pastor ask state charter commission to reject application from Founders Classical Academy. A group of public education advocates gathered today at a hearing by the Tennessee State Charter School Commission in Sumner County. The group urged the Commission to reject a charter school application from Founders Classical Academy. The Sumner County School Board previously rejected the application from Founders and the charter school is now appealing to the State Commission.

Read full story
1 comments
Tennessee State

Tennessee Voter Project Speaks Out on Rape Kit Testing Backlog

Group laments months-long delay in testing of rape kits, calls for action, resources. The Tennessee Voter Project, a group dedicated to voter education and information on a range of state political issues, is speaking out on the current backlog in testing for rape kits in the state. Following a report that it often takes the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation several months to test rape kits due to a current lack of staff and resources, the group called for action to improve testing times.

Read full story
1 comments
Memphis, TN

Tennessee Voter Project Calls for Gun Safety Measures

Group advocates for change amid violent episodes in Memphis. The nonprofit Tennessee Voter Project - a group designed to focus on voter turnout and election integrity - is speaking out on recent acts of violence in Memphis. The group is calling for specific measures to address gun violence, including restoring some common-sense gun safety provisions to state law.

Read full story
67 comments

Consumer Groups Call for Action to Limit Forced Arbitration in Banking Contracts

Advocates warn that arbitration clauses harm consumers in cases of fraud. A coalition of consumer advocacy groups called on the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) to take action to limit the use of forced arbitration clauses in banking contracts in order to protect consumers who may become the victims of fraud perpetrated by the banks.

Read full story

Consumer Bureau Study Details Rapid Growth of Buy Now, Pay Later Products

Regulator seeks to extend key consumer protections to growing credit product. A study released by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) details the rapid expansion of consumer credit through buy now, pay later (BNPL) products such as Affirm, AfterPay, and PayPal's Pay in 4.

Read full story
Rutherford County, TN

Pastors Call on State Board to Reject Hillsdale-affiliated Charter Schools

Southern Christian Coalition speaks out after Rutherford County hearing on American Classical Academy. A group of Tennessee pastors affiliated with the Southern Christian Coalition called on the Tennessee State Charter School Commission to reject a charter application from American Classical Academy. The call from the pastors came following a hearing on whether or not the state should grant a charter to ACA to operate a school in Rutherford County. The Rutherford County School Board previously rejected ACA's application.

Read full story
1 comments
Williamson County, TN

Williamson Democrats Nominate Sparks for County Commission Seat

Local Democratic party finalizes nominee for special election race in November. The Williamson County Democratic Party (WCDP) has announced that it has nominated Deborah Campbell Sparks to be the party's standard-bearer in the special election to fill the vacant District 7 seat on the Williamson County Commission.

Read full story
2 comments
Tennessee State

Tennessee Physicians Speak Out on Proposed National Abortion Ban

Group urges Senators Blackburn, Hagerty to oppose Graham effort to curb reproductive choice. A group of Tennessee doctors affiliated with the healthcare advocacy group Protect My Care spoke out today in opposition to a legislative proposal being advanced by U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham of South Carolina that would ban all abortions nationally after 15 weeks of pregnancy.

Read full story
49 comments

Families May Soon See Relief from Nursing Home Debt Collection

Consumer Bureau takes action to protect families of nursing home residents from illegal collection activity. The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) has joined forces with the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) to protect families of nursing home residents from illegal debt collection practices.

Read full story
6 comments
California State

California Moves to Extend Consumer Protections to Income Share Agreements

Income Share Agreements will be treated like student loans under proposed new rules. The California Department of Financial Protection and Innovation (DFPI) is proposing new rules to protect individuals participating in Income Share Agreements.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy