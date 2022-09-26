Tennessee Pastor Speaks Out on Vanderbilt Health Controversy

Faith leader calls for love and tolerance for all

In the wake of a brewing controversy over the Vanderbilt Medical Center's Transgender Health Center, a Tennessee pastor affiliated with the Southern Christian Coalition is speaking out and calling for love and tolerance for patients and caregivers.

Josh Scott, pastor of GracePointe Church in Nashville, released a video statement calling on Tennessee lawmakers to respect family privacy when it comes to healthcare decisions.

Scott said:

"As a pastor, I believe that parents and teens deserve our support and privacy in making healthcare decisions alongside with their doctors that are right for their family."

Scott then noted that Tennessee politicians are now calling for an investigation into Vanderbilt.

"MAGA politicians, pundits and radio hosts want to mandate that the government get involved in the most private and personal decisions that some of the most vulnerable teens and their parents are trying to work through. These families deserve our empathy and our support, not MAGA politicians mandating how to run their families.

"As a Christian I believe that we are called by Jesus to care for the most vulnerable among us and data tells us that gender-affirming care for transgender youth, including hormones, is associated with 60% lower odds of moderate or severe depression and 73% lower odds of suicidality over a 12-month follow-up period.

"So, I want to be perfectly clear. As Christians we are called to love our neighbor as ourselves, not to attack, demean, belittle and harm them for the purpose of political gain."