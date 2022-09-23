Liberty Tax Sued by DC Attorney General for Predatory Cash Advance Promotion

Advocate Andy

Suit claims Liberty engaged in deceptive advertising and misleading product pricing

Washington, DC District Attorney Karl Racine announced this week that his office has filed suit against Liberty Tax alleging the tax preparation company engaged in aggressive promotion of a predatory cash advance product and manipulated product prices in a manner that was harmful to its customers.

The complaint alleges that Liberty Tax aggressively markets its services to low-income residents by offering them $50 in cash “just for filing,” but then secretly increases the cost of tax preparation for individuals who accept the cash payment. In the suit, OAG asserts that Liberty Tax’s deceptive advertising and predatory pricing practices harm vulnerable consumers and violate the District’s consumer protection laws.

“We filed this lawsuit to stop Liberty Tax from illegally preying on DC’s most vulnerable low-income residents. Now is the time for Liberty Tax to be held accountable for persistently and fraudulently tricking D.C. residents into overpaying for tax preparation,” said AG Racine. “Misleading consumers is illegal, and we won’t allow businesses to profit by cheating District residents. We also want to inform DC tax-filers of numerous resources that provide tax assistance for free—with volunteers trained and certified by the Internal Revenue Service. These free resources assist low-income residents, seniors, people with disabilities, and people with limited English proficiency with preparing their taxes each year.” 

The suit against Liberty claims the company harmed DC residents by:

  • Secretly increasing prices for consumers who receive “cash in a flash”: Liberty Tax misleadingly offers consumers $50 in cash “just for filing” their taxes—but does not disclose that consumers who accept the cash will be charged more than those who do not. On average (depending on which forms are filed), consumers who accept the $50 offered by Liberty Tax are then charged anywhere from $67 to $200 more for tax prep services than consumers who do not participate in the “cash in a flash” promotion. 
  • Falsely advertising cash payments with “no catch”: Liberty Tax misled consumers by claiming that the $50 upfront was a “perk” for doing business with the company and by claiming the payments were offered with “no catch.” In fact, the catch was that Liberty Tax was increasing prices for consumers who accepted upfront cash payments, more than wiping out the benefit of getting the cash.
  • Overcharging thousands of DC consumers: Liberty Tax provided over 12,000 cash payments to District consumers as part of its “cash in a flash” promotion from 2015 to 2021—increasing the prices thousands of DC consumers paid for tax prep without their knowledge.
  • Exploiting the most vulnerable low-income tax filers: Liberty Tax aggressively advertises immediate cash payments to lure customers, including by advertising on the street in the lower-income DC neighborhoods where its stores are located. And, on average, it increases charges the most for its most disadvantaged consumers who accept these cash payments. Liberty tax charged individuals who file simple returns (with only a 1040 and a W2) an average of $75 more if they accepted the upfront $50 in cash. However, Liberty Tax charged individuals who received the Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC)—a credit aimed at filers with the lowest-paying jobs—an average of $93 to over $200 more than EITC recipients who did not accept the $50 cash.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3V9S6b_0i6OQXpB00
Kelly Sikkema/Unsplash

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Cash Advance# Debt# Scams# Tax Preparation# Liberty Tax

Comments / 0

Published by

Andy Spears is a middle Tennessee writer and policy advocate. He reports on news around public policy issues - education, health care, consumer protection, and more.

Nashville, TN
2970 followers

More from Advocate Andy

Banking Industry Claims Zelle is Safest Way to Move Money

Industry research group shares data on Zelle vs. other platforms, highlights safety of Zelle transactions. The Bank Policy Institute (BPI), a nonprofit research and advocacy group backed by banking industry interests, has released data it says indicates Zelle is the safest way for consumers to move money. The data compares Zelle transactions to those of other peer-to-peer players such as Venmo (owned by PayPal) and Cash App.

Read full story
Williamson County, TN

Williamson County Education Advocates Call for Rejection of Charter School Application

As State Charter Commission considers appeal from Founders Classical Academy, local parents push back. A group of Williamson County parents and public education advocates called on Tennessee's State Charter Commission to reject an appeal from Founders Classical Academy to open a school in the area. The school's charter application was previously rejected by the local school board and Founders is now asking a state appeals board to overturn that decision and allow them to open.

Read full story
4 comments
Tennessee State

Tennessee Doctors Call for Repeal of State's Abortion Ban

Advocacy group says new law is harming patients and families. Tennessee is now one month into a near-total ban on abortion triggered by the Supreme Court's Dobbs decision, and physicians and patients are highlighting the harms the new law is causing.

Read full story
70 comments
Sumner County, TN

Sumner Education Advocates Speak Out Against Charter School

Parents, pastor ask state charter commission to reject application from Founders Classical Academy. A group of public education advocates gathered today at a hearing by the Tennessee State Charter School Commission in Sumner County. The group urged the Commission to reject a charter school application from Founders Classical Academy. The Sumner County School Board previously rejected the application from Founders and the charter school is now appealing to the State Commission.

Read full story
1 comments
Tennessee State

Tennessee Voter Project Speaks Out on Rape Kit Testing Backlog

Group laments months-long delay in testing of rape kits, calls for action, resources. The Tennessee Voter Project, a group dedicated to voter education and information on a range of state political issues, is speaking out on the current backlog in testing for rape kits in the state. Following a report that it often takes the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation several months to test rape kits due to a current lack of staff and resources, the group called for action to improve testing times.

Read full story
1 comments
Memphis, TN

Tennessee Voter Project Calls for Gun Safety Measures

Group advocates for change amid violent episodes in Memphis. The nonprofit Tennessee Voter Project - a group designed to focus on voter turnout and election integrity - is speaking out on recent acts of violence in Memphis. The group is calling for specific measures to address gun violence, including restoring some common-sense gun safety provisions to state law.

Read full story
66 comments

Consumer Groups Call for Action to Limit Forced Arbitration in Banking Contracts

Advocates warn that arbitration clauses harm consumers in cases of fraud. A coalition of consumer advocacy groups called on the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) to take action to limit the use of forced arbitration clauses in banking contracts in order to protect consumers who may become the victims of fraud perpetrated by the banks.

Read full story

Consumer Bureau Study Details Rapid Growth of Buy Now, Pay Later Products

Regulator seeks to extend key consumer protections to growing credit product. A study released by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) details the rapid expansion of consumer credit through buy now, pay later (BNPL) products such as Affirm, AfterPay, and PayPal's Pay in 4.

Read full story
Rutherford County, TN

Pastors Call on State Board to Reject Hillsdale-affiliated Charter Schools

Southern Christian Coalition speaks out after Rutherford County hearing on American Classical Academy. A group of Tennessee pastors affiliated with the Southern Christian Coalition called on the Tennessee State Charter School Commission to reject a charter application from American Classical Academy. The call from the pastors came following a hearing on whether or not the state should grant a charter to ACA to operate a school in Rutherford County. The Rutherford County School Board previously rejected ACA's application.

Read full story
1 comments
Williamson County, TN

Williamson Democrats Nominate Sparks for County Commission Seat

Local Democratic party finalizes nominee for special election race in November. The Williamson County Democratic Party (WCDP) has announced that it has nominated Deborah Campbell Sparks to be the party's standard-bearer in the special election to fill the vacant District 7 seat on the Williamson County Commission.

Read full story
2 comments
Tennessee State

Tennessee Physicians Speak Out on Proposed National Abortion Ban

Group urges Senators Blackburn, Hagerty to oppose Graham effort to curb reproductive choice. A group of Tennessee doctors affiliated with the healthcare advocacy group Protect My Care spoke out today in opposition to a legislative proposal being advanced by U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham of South Carolina that would ban all abortions nationally after 15 weeks of pregnancy.

Read full story
45 comments

Families May Soon See Relief from Nursing Home Debt Collection

Consumer Bureau takes action to protect families of nursing home residents from illegal collection activity. The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) has joined forces with the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) to protect families of nursing home residents from illegal debt collection practices.

Read full story
6 comments
California State

California Moves to Extend Consumer Protections to Income Share Agreements

Income Share Agreements will be treated like student loans under proposed new rules. The California Department of Financial Protection and Innovation (DFPI) is proposing new rules to protect individuals participating in Income Share Agreements.

Read full story
1 comments
Nashville, TN

Nashville Education Foundation Announces New Members of Hall of Fame

Public Education Foundation celebrates 20 years of operation, honors local education achievers. The Nashville Public Education Foundation (NPEF) today held its annual Public Schools Hall of Fame luncheon and honored a new group of inductees - dedicated supporters of the cause of public education.

Read full story
Collierville, TN

Advocacy Group Endorses Fulmer for Collierville Alderman

Tennessee Voter Project takes action in local race. The Tennessee Voter Project, a nonpartisan group focused on improving ballot access, has endorsed Emily Fulmer in her campaign for the Board of Alderman in Collierville. Fulmer is running to represent Position 1 on the Board.

Read full story
3 comments
Tennessee State

Tennessee Pastors Echo President Biden's Call for "Honest Democracy"

Southern Christian Coalition calls out dangers of "Christian Nationalism" In response to President Joe Biden's national address last week calling the nation to honor and uphold an "honest democracy," Tennessee pastors affiliated with the Southern Christian Coalition released statements in support of the President.

Read full story
160 comments
Sumner County, TN

Sumner Democrats Raise Objections to County Commissioner Selection

All Republican County Commission chooses fellow Republican to take contested seat. The Sumner County Commission last week chose Republican Terri Boyt to take the contested District 13 Commission seat despite the fact that her August race ended in a tie with Democrat Brenda Dotson.

Read full story
8 comments

Consumer Bureau Report Says Debt is Highest in Rural Appalachia

CFPB report examines debt in rural areas, notes credit conditions worse in Appalachia than in most of America. The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) has begun issuing a series of reports on debt and consumer finance in rural America. The first in the series covers consumer finance issues in Appalachia.

Read full story
Tennessee State

Advocacy Group Calls for End to Grocery Tax in Tennessee

Tennessee For All points out 60% of corporations in TN pay no state taxes. Advocacy group Tennessee For All this week called on state government to make permanent the grocery tax holiday that expired at the end of August. For one month, there were no sales taxes assessed on groceries in Tennessee as a result of a legislative move to forego the tax.

Read full story
48 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy