Liberty Tax Sued by DC Attorney General for Predatory Cash Advance Promotion

Suit claims Liberty engaged in deceptive advertising and misleading product pricing

Washington, DC District Attorney Karl Racine announced this week that his office has filed suit against Liberty Tax alleging the tax preparation company engaged in aggressive promotion of a predatory cash advance product and manipulated product prices in a manner that was harmful to its customers.

The complaint alleges that Liberty Tax aggressively markets its services to low-income residents by offering them $50 in cash “just for filing,” but then secretly increases the cost of tax preparation for individuals who accept the cash payment. In the suit, OAG asserts that Liberty Tax’s deceptive advertising and predatory pricing practices harm vulnerable consumers and violate the District’s consumer protection laws.

“We filed this lawsuit to stop Liberty Tax from illegally preying on DC’s most vulnerable low-income residents. Now is the time for Liberty Tax to be held accountable for persistently and fraudulently tricking D.C. residents into overpaying for tax preparation,” said AG Racine. “Misleading consumers is illegal, and we won’t allow businesses to profit by cheating District residents. We also want to inform DC tax-filers of numerous resources that provide tax assistance for free—with volunteers trained and certified by the Internal Revenue Service. These free resources assist low-income residents, seniors, people with disabilities, and people with limited English proficiency with preparing their taxes each year.”

The suit against Liberty claims the company harmed DC residents by: