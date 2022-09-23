Banking Industry Claims Zelle is Safest Way to Move Money

Industry research group shares data on Zelle vs. other platforms, highlights safety of Zelle transactions

The Bank Policy Institute (BPI), a nonprofit research and advocacy group backed by banking industry interests, has released data it says indicates Zelle is the safest way for consumers to move money. The data compares Zelle transactions to those of other peer-to-peer players such as Venmo (owned by PayPal) and Cash App.

According to the information released by BPI:

"Disputed transactions, including allegations of fraud, make up 0.06% of Zelle transactions on average, based on 2022 survey data from eight of the largest U.S. consumer banks."

BPI noted that the rate of disputed transactions was 3x higher on PayPal and 6x higher on Cash App when compared with the rate at Zelle.

“Banks know their customers, and this data should come as no surprise to anyone familiar with banks’ rigorous security standards and screening processes,” said BPI CEO Greg Baer. “Banks provide the safest route for moving money from point A to point B without sacrificing speed and convenience. This data reaffirms why customers trust banks to protect them from fraud.”

By contrast, BPI noted:

"Nonbank apps make it easier for fraudsters to set up accounts that look like legitimate sellers or merchants."

The BPI suggested that what customers need most across platforms is regulatory enforcement to help prevent fraud.

Specifically, BPI suggests:

"To mitigate fraud risk among nonbank payment platforms, regulators should reduce fraud by subjecting firms like data aggregators that store and use consumer financial data to more stringent data security and consumer privacy protections consistent with those applicable to banks. Federal regulators should work together to crack down on phone “spoofing,” in which fraudsters trick consumers by making calls appear to be from a legitimate institution like a bank or government agency."