Williamson County Education Advocates Call for Rejection of Charter School Application

As State Charter Commission considers appeal from Founders Classical Academy, local parents push back

A group of Williamson County parents and public education advocates called on Tennessee's State Charter Commission to reject an appeal from Founders Classical Academy to open a school in the area. The school's charter application was previously rejected by the local school board and Founders is now asking a state appeals board to overturn that decision and allow them to open.

Kristi Bidinger, parent of a Williamson County Schools student, and former candidate for WCS School Board spoke of the already high achieving district just named an Exemplary District by the state, along with 29 Reward Schools and record breaking 79 National Merit semi-finalists, so adding a Classical School would lower the current high standards of Williamson County Schools. "Williamson County is home to 25 private schools," Kristi said, "And I invite Founders Classical Academy to join that list. Williamson County Public schools have consistently been at the top of a world-class public education system. We have earned the right to keep our funding in our public schools to continue their world-class reputation. Therefore, I ask the charter school board to appreciate our locally elected school board's decision and vote NO on Founders Classical Academy."

Jeni Davis, lifelong Tennessean, and parent of a Williamson County Schools student and a public school advocate, shared why she wants the State Charter School Commission to vote against Founders Classical Academy forcing themselves into the Williamson County Schools. "First of all, we believe that children across the state - all Tennessee children - deserve access to a high quality education with high quality curriculum that meets state standards and prepares all students to become successful and productive adult members of our community. And these classical charter schools, including Founders Classical Academy, do not meet these standards and putting them into our communities would be a great disservice to our students. This is why the school board has already voted against the school twice."