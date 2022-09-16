Tennessee Voter Project Calls for Gun Safety Measures

Group advocates for change amid violent episodes in Memphis

The nonprofit Tennessee Voter Project - a group designed to focus on voter turnout and election integrity - is speaking out on recent acts of violence in Memphis. The group is calling for specific measures to address gun violence, including restoring some common-sense gun safety provisions to state law.

In an email to supporters, the group outlined its support for the people of Memphis and specified some measures designed to curb gun violence.

Tennessee Voter Project cited a statement from Sandy Hook Promise CEO Nicole Hockley on next steps to address the gun violence issue in Memphis and beyond.

Hockley said, “Our grief and fear must inspire us to take action to overcome the epidemic of gun violence. We must reject the notion that gun violence is inevitable because we know with absolute certainty that it is preventable."

TVP proceeded to indicate opportunities to improve state policy going forward.

"While there are significant efforts happening to curb gun violence in Shelby County, the conservative leadership in our state is holding us all back from creating safer communities. What makes us safer is second chance programming, requiring permits to use guns, and more opportunities for youth. Conservative leadership has fought against all of these benefits to our community."

The group issued a call to action - suggesting participating in the 2022 elections and supporting candidates who back better policy will lead to a safer community.

"Our community is hurting for leadership that will chip away at the status quo and work to ensure every family, every youth, every individual feels safe and supported."