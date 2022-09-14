Williamson Democrats Nominate Sparks for County Commission Seat

Local Democratic party finalizes nominee for special election race in November

The Williamson County Democratic Party (WCDP) has announced that it has nominated Deborah Campbell Sparks to be the party's standard-bearer in the special election to fill the vacant District 7 seat on the Williamson County Commission.

The seat is open due to the recent passing of County Commissioner Bert Chalfant.

“We mourn the loss of Mr. Chalfant, who was a tireless public servant in Williamson County, and wish to extend our deepest condolences to his family. We believe that Deborah Campbell Sparks will be a passionate advocate for the residents of District 7,” said WCDP Chair Jenn Foley.

Sparks, who recently ran for Williamson County Clerk, is a 5th generation resident of Williamson County and has lived in Brentwood for 32 years. She says her main reason for seeking office centers on the importance for county commissioners to possess strong financial literacy and awareness of state and federal policies to manage the growth of our county.

“I have in-depth experience in all facets of grant funding and contract negotiation as well as financial and analytical expertise in accounting operations and budget management.” said Sparks, “I sincerely believe that my experience will be a great asset to the county commission, and I look forward to serving the people of Brentwood in District 7.”

The special election for the District 7 County Commission seat will be held on November 8, 2022. Early voting begins October 19th and runs through November 3rd. The last day to register to vote is October 10th.