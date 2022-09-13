Tennessee Physicians Speak Out on Proposed National Abortion Ban

Group urges Senators Blackburn, Hagerty to oppose Graham effort to curb reproductive choice

A group of Tennessee doctors affiliated with the healthcare advocacy group Protect My Care spoke out today in opposition to a legislative proposal being advanced by U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham of South Carolina that would ban all abortions nationally after 15 weeks of pregnancy.

The physicians noted that Tennessee already has one of the most restrictive abortion bans in the nation.

Dr. Amy Gordon Bono, a primary care physician practicing in middle Tennessee, reacted quickly. “Senator Graham says his bill, which will prohibit doctors from performing abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy, is a political compromise between radical and moderate members of his party. It’s a compromise for sure - compromising healthcare and economic well-being for all women and families.

“Women and families are NOT political footballs,” continued Dr. Bono, “and looking at abortion as something Graham and his Republican colleagues can make a deal on is an abuse of power that will harm pregnant people. All abortion bans are extreme and put politicians in the middle of personal medical decisions that are best decided by a pregnant person with their doctor and loved ones. Now, more than ever, reproductive freedom and patient autonomy are on the ballot this November."

Dr. Laura Andreson, an obstetrician/gynecologist practicing in Franklin, added, “People should be able to access the health care they need without medically unnecessary barriers or restrictions, and doctors should be able to offer that care without interference, or fear of being criminalized or otherwise punished. Tennessee’s trigger ban has already forced women to leave our state to access the care they need - that is, if they even have the emotional and financial support to travel to another state. This national ban takes away even that option."