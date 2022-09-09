Nashville Education Foundation Announces New Members of Hall of Fame

Public Education Foundation celebrates 20 years of operation, honors local education achievers
The Nashville Public Education Foundation (NPEF) today held its annual Public Schools Hall of Fame luncheon and honored a new group of inductees - dedicated supporters of the cause of public education.
As the foundation noted:
The Hall of Fame honored seven individuals and two organizations dedicated to bettering the city’s public schools and investing in its students.
The group highlighted the importance of public schools to Nashville's success.
“The Public Schools Hall of Fame is the time each year when we come together to honor the amazing people in our public schools and those in our community who do so much for our students” said Katie Cour, Nashville Public Education Foundation President & CEO. “In honor of our 20th anniversary, we are asking the community to not only celebrate this year’s honorees, but also to work together to help make Nashville a city that prioritizes children and youth in all aspects.”
The 2022 Public Schools Hall of Fame Honorees are:
Kay Simmons, founding director of Nashville Alliance for Public Education (now NPEF), Nelson C. Andrews Distinguished Service Award
Dr. André Churchwell, graduate of East High School, Distinguished Alumni Award
Diane Janbakhsh, graduate of Overton High School, Distinguished Alumni Award
Dwayne Tucker, graduate of North High School, Distinguished Alumni Award
Angela Allen, McGavock High School, Inspiring Educator Award
Laura Vignon, McGavock High School, Inspiring Educator Award
The Black Book Project, Inspiring Innovation Award
Urban Green Lab, Inspiring Innovation Award
K.C. Winfrey, Cora Howe School, Inspiring Leader Award
Comments / 0