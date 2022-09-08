Advocacy Group Endorses Fulmer for Collierville Alderman

Tennessee Voter Project takes action in local race

The Tennessee Voter Project, a nonpartisan group focused on improving ballot access, has endorsed Emily Fulmer in her campaign for the Board of Alderman in Collierville. Fulmer is running to represent Position 1 on the Board.

The group announced its support in an email to supporters.

In announcing its support, Tennessee Voter Project noted Fulmer's bio, including:

"Emily is an educator and activist and has long worked to make our community better. She's a founder and board member of Collierville Community Justice , a diverse and intergenerational coalition of Collierville residents working for racial and economic justice. She's also member of NAACP Collierville and a union member with United Campus Workers-CWA Local 3865 ."

The group said Fulmer is running for a more open and inclusive Collierville, noting:

"Emily is seeking to help build a "Collierville for All" , running with the vision that everyone deserves representation in local government no matter where they live, what they look like, or how much money they make. She's running a unique campaign--one that's focused on the issues impacting everyday people like affordable housing, healthy communities, and investment in young people."

Tennessee Voter Project also pointed to the need for increased diversity in representation for the people of Collierville:

"Emily is also prioritizing election reform. If you don't know already, Collierville has an at-large voting system, which means that there are no district-specific representatives. Without representation specific to each community, some neighborhoods are bound to be left behind. In Collierville, this has resulted in never having a Mayor of Alderman elected from the south side of town, where Emily currently lives. This has to change."