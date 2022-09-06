Tennessee Pastors Echo President Biden's Call for "Honest Democracy"

Southern Christian Coalition calls out dangers of "Christian Nationalism"

In response to President Joe Biden's national address last week calling the nation to honor and uphold an "honest democracy," Tennessee pastors affiliated with the Southern Christian Coalition released statements in support of the President.

Dr. David Dark, a professor of religion at Belmont University in Nashville, called on those claiming the Christian faith to reject the dangerous forces of Christian nationalism.

"Most of us, no matter our ethnicity, nationality, our gender, or sexual orientation, origin, or gender, want America to be a place where freedom is for everyone, where we all have an equal say, and we can trust in the integrity of our elections. This is why today, I am calling for those who mean to be adherents of the Christian tradition, practitioners of the Christian tradition, to speak against Christian Nationalism and anti-democratic forces trying to tear us apart. I'm grateful for President Biden's speech that called out the politicians who continue to support the January 6th insurrection and spread the disinformation campaign called 'the Big Lie". We saw clearly on January 6th the dangers of propaganda and Christian nationalism that lead to violence, and as Christians who mean to follow Jesus of Nazareth we must speak out against these lies, against violence that threatens to tear us apart instead of coming together to support an honest and representative democracy."

Rev. Dr. Kevin Riggs, Pastor of Franklin Community Church in Franklin, said Biden's speech was a call to unite us and bring the nation together.

"I thought President' Biden's speech was an excellent speech and much needed. I want to say this: President Biden's speech was not divisive; in fact, it was quite the opposite. He was calling all of us to come together and fight for the soul of our country, because the soul of the country has been poisoned by MAGA ideology. So that's what he was talking about. We have to come together and fight that. It's destroying us. I am glad that President Biden finally called out what needed to be called out."