Consumer Bureau Report Says Debt is Highest in Rural Appalachia

Advocate Andy

CFPB report examines debt in rural areas, notes credit conditions worse in Appalachia than in most of America

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) has begun issuing a series of reports on debt and consumer finance in rural America. The first in the series covers consumer finance issues in Appalachia.

The report notes that rural Appalachians tend to earn less than consumers in other rural areas and have higher rates of subprime credit. In particular, medical debt collections are a much more prevalent issue among rural Appalachians, and consumers with medical debt collections often experience difficulties making ends meet on other financial obligations.

“The Appalachian region of our country faces distinct challenges from other parts of rural America,” said CFPB Director Rohit Chopra. “Rural America plays a pivotal role in our nation’s food security and national security, so we must work to ensure that the financial marketplace can help families survive and thrive.”

The CFPB’s report finds that nearly 24 percent of rural Appalachians have a medical debt in collections, compared to just 17 percent nationally. Moreover, rural Appalachians with medical debt collections have over double the rates of delinquency for other credit products compared to those without medical debt collections in each category.

Here are some examples of other debt burdens correlated to medical debt in Appalachia:

  • Fifteen percent of rural Appalachians had a credit card delinquency, while 37 percent of rural Appalachians dealing with a medical debt collection also had a credit card delinquency.
  • Eighteen percent of rural Appalachians had student loans that were delinquent, while rural Appalachians with a medical debt collection had a 37 percent rate of student loan delinquency.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UpcvW_0heGaCpu00
Abigail Ducote/Unsplash

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Appalachia# Debt in America# Debt in Rural America# Credit Card Debt# Consumer Finance

Comments / 0

Published by

Andy Spears is a middle Tennessee writer and policy advocate. He reports on news around public policy issues - education, health care, consumer protection, and more.

Nashville, TN
2855 followers

More from Advocate Andy

Tennessee State

Tennessee Pastors Echo President Biden's Call for "Honest Democracy"

Southern Christian Coalition calls out dangers of "Christian Nationalism" In response to President Joe Biden's national address last week calling the nation to honor and uphold an "honest democracy," Tennessee pastors affiliated with the Southern Christian Coalition released statements in support of the President.

Read full story
35 comments
Sumner County, TN

Sumner Democrats Raise Objections to County Commissioner Selection

All Republican County Commission chooses fellow Republican to take contested seat. The Sumner County Commission last week chose Republican Terri Boyt to take the contested District 13 Commission seat despite the fact that her August race ended in a tie with Democrat Brenda Dotson.

Read full story
6 comments
Tennessee State

Advocacy Group Calls for End to Grocery Tax in Tennessee

Tennessee For All points out 60% of corporations in TN pay no state taxes. Advocacy group Tennessee For All this week called on state government to make permanent the grocery tax holiday that expired at the end of August. For one month, there were no sales taxes assessed on groceries in Tennessee as a result of a legislative move to forego the tax.

Read full story
45 comments
Sumner County, TN

Sumner Democrats Call for Runoff Election in County Commission Race

District 13 race was tied on Election Night, could now have runoff election in November. Following an August 4th election that saw a tie vote between Democrat Brenda Dotson and Republican Terri Boyt for the District 13 County Commission seat, Sumner County Democrats are calling on the new group of County Commissioners to call a runoff election to decide the outcome of the race.

Read full story
Tennessee State

Tennessee Pastors Respond to Rhetoric on "Invasion" at Southern Border

Southern Christian Coalition calls out misinformation, highlights call to "love they neighbor" A group of pastors affiliated with the Southern Christian Coalition is calling out what they say is "dangerous rhetoric" over a so-called "invasion" at the U.S. Southern border.

Read full story
74 comments
Tennessee State

Tennessee Faith Group Celebrates Student Loan Forgiveness

Southern Christian Coalition praises Biden's debt relief plan, says it moves toward economic justice. Pastors affiliated with the Southern Christian Coalition celebrated President Biden's announcement of up to $20,000 in student loan forgiveness this week.

Read full story
25 comments
Tennessee State

Tennessee Doctors Issue Warning on Abortion Ban

New Tennessee law bans all abortions, creates Class C Felony for doctors who perform them. A group of Tennessee doctors this week denounced the state's new abortion ban - a total ban on abortions that results in any doctor who performs an abortion being charged with a Class C Felony.

Read full story
40 comments
Tennessee State

Tennessee Pastors Condemn "Cruelty" of Abortion Trigger Law

Total abortion ban in Tennessee now in effect, faith group calls out cruelty of "no exceptions" policy. Tennessee's total ban on abortions goes into effect today, the result of a so-called "trigger law" that effectively outlaws the procedure in the state following the Supreme Court's Dobbs decision that overturned Roe v. Wade.

Read full story
56 comments

Consumer Group Applauds Biden's Move on Student Debt Relief

National Consumer Law Center says plan will be "transformational" for millions of Americans. Following President Biden's announcement of student loan cancellation for between $10,000 and $20,000 (depending on a borrower's income and situation), the National Consumer Law Center (NCLC) applauded the move and said it would transform the lives of millions facing crushing student loan debt.

Read full story
3 comments

Banking Group Opposes Regulator's Focus on Customer Service

Advocates for the banking industry say Consumer Bureau is reaching too far, customers are well-served in status quo. A coalition of groups representing the banking industry responded this week to a request from the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) that banks do more to improve customer service, including by addressing issues around junk fees such as those charged for overdrafts or insufficient funds.

Read full story
2 comments

FTC Takes Action in Student Loan Debt Relief Scam

Debt relief company Student Advocates ordered to pay $822,000 to defrauded borrowers. The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has announced an enforcement action against student loan debt relief company Student Advocates that will result in payments to more than 14,000 borrowers scammed by the company.

Read full story
2 comments
Tennessee State

Pastors Applaud Values of Justice and Mercy Embedded in Inflation Reduction Act

Southern Christian Coalition highlights positive elements of tax, climate, and health legislation. Tennessee pastors affiliated with the Southern Christian Coalition highlighted the values of justice and mercy they say are embedded in the key elements of the Inflation Reduction Act recently signed by President Joe Biden.

Read full story
3 comments
Tennessee State

Tennessee Pastor Speaks Out on Insulin Price Caps

Southern Christian Coalition expresses disappointment in votes of Senators Blackburn, Hagerty on bill limiting insulin costs. Tennessee pastors affiliated with the Southern Christian Coalition applauded President Biden's signing of the "Inflation Reduction Act" while also lamenting the removal from the bill of a measure that would have capped the price of lifesaving insulin at $35/month.

Read full story
32 comments
Tennessee State

Tennessee Pastor Calls out "Dangerous, Dishonest" Rhetoric from Sen. Blackburn

Pastor urges Blackburn to heed the call for Christians to tell the truth. A Tennessee pastor affiliated with the Southern Christian Coalition issued a video statement in which he said Sen. Marsha Blackburn's "dishonest" rhetoric was dangerous and had far-reaching negative consequences.

Read full story
266 comments

Department of Education Announces Improved Student Debt Relief Programs

Announcement expands targeted debt relief, public service loan forgiveness. The U.S. Department of Education announced an expansion of programs designed to provide targeted student debt relief. The announcement comes as President Biden's student loan forbearance plans are coming to an end with no extension yet announced.

Read full story
25 comments

Top Consumer Complaint for 2021? Auto Sales and Repairs - Again!

Consumer group releases list of Top 10 consumer complaints in 2021. The Consumer Federation of America (CFA) has released its annual list of the Top 10 consumer complaints by industry. This year - for the sixth year in a row - auto sales and repairs topped the list of financial transactions that led to consumer complaints.

Read full story
1 comments
Tennessee State

Tennessee Pastors Speak Out in Favor of Inflation Reduction Act

Southern Christian Coalition praises "values" embodied in historic legislation. As the U.S. House of Representatives debates the "Inflation Reduction Act" - a comprehensive climate, health, and tax policy bill, Tennessee pastors affiliated with the Southern Christian Coalition praised the measure and the values undergirding the legislation.

Read full story
51 comments

Consumer Bureau Taking Action to Protect Data Security

Federal regulator says companies to be held liable when consumer data is threatened, breached. The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) announced this week it is taking action to ensure the safety of consumer data.

Read full story

Hello Digit Fined $2.7 Million by Consumer Bureau

Fintech company made false promises, depleted customer checking accounts. The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) initiated an enforcement action against fintech company Hello Digit as a result of that company's false promises to consumers. The action requires Hello Digit to pay $2.7 million. Hello Digit is accused by CFPB of guaranteeing customers who used their product that they would not face overdrafts. Instead, the app promised to help customers reach savings goals.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy