Tennessee Faith Group Celebrates Student Loan Forgiveness

Southern Christian Coalition praises Biden's debt relief plan, says it moves toward economic justice

Pastors affiliated with the Southern Christian Coalition celebrated President Biden's announcement of up to $20,000 in student loan forgiveness this week.

The group released a video statement outlining their support and noting that the plan falls in line with Biblical principles around debt forgiveness and helping those in need.

Rev. Laura Becker, Pastor of Northminster Presbyterian Church, said:

"I'm celebrating President Biden's announcement that student debt of $10,000 or less will be forgiven in addition to $20,000 for those low-income students who had received Pell grants! As an American I am critically aware today that so many of our neighbors, most of whom are hard-working and fully-employed, are trapped in cycles of debt from educational loans, medical expenses, inflation, and more. And as a Christian, I don’t know how I could do anything but celebrate debt relief.

"As a pastor I take seriously our biblical texts that call us to do the hard and important work of helping build a world that seeks the welfare of all people and honors our interconnectedness, where everyone is treated with dignity and respect, where the playing field is leveled from time to time so those who have been treading water can catch their breath, a world where (as Mary sings in her Magnificat) the poor are lifted up, the hungry are fed, and the powerful are given a little course correction. These are all Christian values, and it's clear by the number of times that Jesus mentions money, justice, and caring for the poor, that it is our responsibility to bring these values to life in our communities and this debt forgiveness moves us in the right direction of economic justice."