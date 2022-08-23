Banking Group Opposes Regulator's Focus on Customer Service

Advocates for the banking industry say Consumer Bureau is reaching too far, customers are well-served in status quo

A coalition of groups representing the banking industry responded this week to a request from the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) that banks do more to improve customer service, including by addressing issues around junk fees such as those charged for overdrafts or insufficient funds.

The groups, including the Bank Policy Institute, American Bankers Association, and Consumer Bankers Association, said the CFPB request reaches too far and also pointed to recent surveys indicating high customer satisfaction with banks.

In a joint letter, the banking interests called on the CFPB to back off from the scope of their request.

“Banks of all sizes take very seriously the important role they play in the financial lives of consumers, families, businesses, communities and the nation’s economy. Banks provide products and services that help consumers meet their financial needs, and they are continuously innovating to better serve customers in this highly competitive marketplace,” the letter states. “The CFPB’s statements in the RFI unfairly characterize the quality of customer service provided by banks and appear to reflect the CFPB’s pre-determined conclusions that banks do not provide high-quality customer service.”

The joint letter outlines the industry's objections, including: