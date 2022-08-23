Banking Group Opposes Regulator's Focus on Customer Service

Advocates for the banking industry say Consumer Bureau is reaching too far, customers are well-served in status quo

A coalition of groups representing the banking industry responded this week to a request from the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) that banks do more to improve customer service, including by addressing issues around junk fees such as those charged for overdrafts or insufficient funds.

The groups, including the Bank Policy Institute, American Bankers Association, and Consumer Bankers Association, said the CFPB request reaches too far and also pointed to recent surveys indicating high customer satisfaction with banks.

In a joint letter, the banking interests called on the CFPB to back off from the scope of their request.

“Banks of all sizes take very seriously the important role they play in the financial lives of consumers, families, businesses, communities and the nation’s economy. Banks provide products and services that help consumers meet their financial needs, and they are continuously innovating to better serve customers in this highly competitive marketplace,” the letter states. “The CFPB’s statements in the RFI unfairly characterize the quality of customer service provided by banks and appear to reflect the CFPB’s pre-determined conclusions that banks do not provide high-quality customer service.”

The joint letter outlines the industry's objections, including:

  • Challenges the CFPB’s authority for regulating customer service. Regulating customer service or setting terms for how, when or where banks serve their customers would exceed the authority granted to the CFPB by Congress.
  • Objects to the CFPB’s suggestions that superior customer service can be provided only through live interactions with a bank representative. Banks of all sizes and business models offer a wide variety of customer service options in response to consumer demand, including 24/7 service availability, customer service by phone and online and other unique offerings to improve convenience. These same offerings also enable banks to reach customers located in rural communities, and communities without access to reliable transportation. According to a recent Boston Consulting Group survey, 61% of rural customers did not visit branches last year, while another 27% visited branches less than once a week. Telephone, digital and non-brick-and-mortar platforms help serve rural communities and vulnerable populations without access to reliable transportation.
  • Rejects the CFPB’s assertions that high-quality customer service is under threat from mergers. The U.S. financial services industry is one of the most competitive in the world, according to recent data. Banking is also far more competitive than other consumer-facing industries, such as department stores, airlines or telecommunications. The highly competitive market for financial products and services leads banks to continually improve their practices or risk losing customers; banks have a business imperative to provide exceptional customer service.

