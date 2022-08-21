FTC Takes Action in Student Loan Debt Relief Scam

Debt relief company Student Advocates ordered to pay $822,000 to defrauded borrowers

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has announced an enforcement action against student loan debt relief company Student Advocates that will result in payments to more than 14,000 borrowers scammed by the company.

The enforcement action will result in a total of $822,000 in refund payments to consumers who paid illegal upfront fees to Student Advocates in exchange for debt relief assistance related to student loans.

The FTC outlined the nature of the scheme:

"The defendants steered customers into high-interest loans to pay these fees. The FTC also alleged that the defendants made false promises that their services would permanently lower or even eliminate consumers’ student loan payments and debt balances. None of the money collected by the defendants was paid toward consumers’ student loans."

After more than a year of litigation, in May 2021, the FTC announced a stipulated final order with Student Advocates that banned the company from providing debt relief service, prohibited them from collecting further payments from consumers who purchased their debt relief services, and required them to pay additional monetary relief.

The FTC noted in a statement that this case is an example of the agency's work to hold businesses accountable and protection consumers.

“Working with our law enforcement partners across the country, we have brought dozens of cases against debt relief scams like these,” said Andrew Smith, Director of the FTC’s Bureau of Consumer Protection. “The difference here is that a state-licensed finance company was knowingly participating in the scheme by financing the thousands of dollars in illegal fees that these scammers tricked consumers into paying. This is yet another example of how we are holding accountable companies that facilitate fraud by others.”