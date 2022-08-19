Pastors Applaud Values of Justice and Mercy Embedded in Inflation Reduction Act

Southern Christian Coalition highlights positive elements of tax, climate, and health legislation

Tennessee pastors affiliated with the Southern Christian Coalition highlighted the values of justice and mercy they say are embedded in the key elements of the Inflation Reduction Act recently signed by President Joe Biden.

Rev. Nikki Tolliver, Director of Student Success at American Baptist College, said the bill will make America fairer and more just.

"As a minister of the Gospel I believe we are called to live out Micah 6:8 which calls us to 'live justly, love mercy, and walk humbly with God.' This bill brings us justice in the form of a fairer tax code that requires that the wealthiest Americans and corporations pay their fair share in taxes and no longer cheat the system.

"This law moves mercy by ensuring that 3 million more Americans are able to afford their health insurance, ensuring that seniors don't pay more than $2,000 a year for their prescriptions, providing free vaccines to those who need them, and allowing Medicare to negotiate prescription prices for the first time ever. And for those who are concerned about the national debt, this plan will lower the deficit by hundreds of billions of dollars in addition to the $350 billion of deficit reduction last year alone. As Christians we are grateful for this future focused federal achievement that does justice and loves mercy as we as Christians walk humbly before our God."

Meanwhile, Rev. Don Jones of Sycamore Tree United Methodist Church in Maryville, highlighted the elements of the bill that address climate change and related them to the call for Christians to be stewards of the Earth.

"As a pastor and Christian who believes God called us in Genesis 1 to care for the earth and for one another, I am grateful that President Joe Biden has signed into law the Inflation Reduction Act," Jones said. "Meaningful action on climate change is a moral imperative and this new law moves us in the right direction. It's past time that America lead the world in combating climate change and this law moves us closer to following God's command for us to care for His creation and each other."