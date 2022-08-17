Tennessee Pastor Calls out "Dangerous, Dishonest" Rhetoric from Sen. Blackburn

Advocate Andy

Pastor urges Blackburn to heed the call for Christians to tell the truth

A Tennessee pastor affiliated with the Southern Christian Coalition issued a video statement in which he said Sen. Marsha Blackburn's "dishonest" rhetoric was dangerous and had far-reaching negative consequences.

Rev. Dr. Kevin Riggs of Franklin Community Church in Franklin, TN said he believes all Christians are called to be truthful and that Blackburn has strayed from this commitment in statements she's made on social media and cable news.

Riggs said, "I continue to be disappointed and deeply concerned about the dangerous rhetoric coming from Senator Marsha Blackburn. What I have heard and seen from her in the past week in regard to the legitimate and legal FBI investigation into former President Donald Trump, is dangerous, dishonest, and is an abandonment of the call of Christians to be committed to truth."

Riggs went on to proclaim the virtue of telling the truth and pointed to the dangerous impact of spreading misinformation.

"I don't think I can be any clearer than this: Christians are called to tell the truth and live with integrity. Not only is it one of the ten commandments, but Proverbs 12:22 tells us 'The Lord detests lying lips, but he delights in people who are trustworthy.' Spreading untruths on her twitter feed for political purposes that embolden her base while also tweeting out Bible verses is the height of hypocrisy. And beyond being dishonest for political purposes, her inflammatory rhetoric about the FBI puts all of our law enforcement at risk of violence from those who feel there has been a call to arms to support former president Donald Trump at any cost, just like the man who tried to attack the FBI on Friday. What happened to supporting law enforcement and waiting for the facts to come out before making unfounded accusations? What happened to the continual call for us to follow Romans 13? As a pastor I know that I, along with other believers and church leaders, am called to be the conscience of the community, and I can't keep silent when these dangerous and dishonest talking points are being spread by Senator Blackburn, who swore an oath to protect us and the Constitution and is flagrantly turning her back on both."

Joshua Sukoff/Unsplash

Andy Spears is a middle Tennessee writer and policy advocate. He reports on news around public policy issues - education, health care, consumer protection, and more.

Nashville, TN
