Department of Education Announces Improved Student Debt Relief Programs

Announcement expands targeted debt relief, public service loan forgiveness

The U.S. Department of Education announced an expansion of programs designed to provide targeted student debt relief. The announcement comes as President Biden's student loan forbearance plans are coming to an end with no extension yet announced.

The regulations propose to alleviate student loan debt burdens for borrowers whose schools closed or lied to them, who are totally and permanently disabled, and for public service workers who have met their commitments under the Public Service Loan Forgiveness (PSLF) program.

“We are committed to fixing a broken system. If a borrower qualifies for student loan relief, it shouldn’t take mountains of paperwork or a law degree to obtain it,” said U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona. “Student loan benefits also should not be so hard to get that borrowers never actually benefit from them. The Biden-Harris Administration is determined to build a more accessible, affordable, and accountable student loan system. These proposed regulations will protect borrowers and save them time, money, and frustration, and will hold their colleges responsible for wrongdoing.”

The specific changes will prevent capitalization - the accrual of interest while loans are in forbearance - for some loans. They will also make it easier for borrowers to qualify and claim credits for the Public Service Loan Forgiveness (PSLF) program.

“We’ve heard from borrowers who have faced roadblocks when attempting to pursue the loan relief they’ve earned or are entitled to,” said James Kvaal, Under Secretary of Education. “Whether it is for closed school discharges, borrower defense claims, PSLF, or relief after a total and permanent disability, borrowers have had to navigate narrow rules and a needlessly complicated system. What’s worse, borrowers whose schools lied to them can’t pursue litigation because restrictive and unfair arbitration requirements and class action bans were foisted on them by their colleges. Borrowers should not have to jump through hoops to get the relief they deserve. The regulations we’ve proposed today would remove many of those barriers and help create a federal student loan system that works better for borrowers.”