TN Pastors Challenge Senators Blackburn, Hagerty Over Refusal to Support Insulin Price Cap

Tennessee Senators were among lawmakers opposing insulin price relief measure

Tennessee pastors affiliated with the Southern Christian Coalition condemned Senators Marsha Blackburn and Bill Hagerty for their votes against a measure that would have capped the monthly price of insulin at $35. The measure was a part of the Inflation Reduction Act and ultimately failed by three votes. While the overall bill passed, the insulin measure was not included in the final bill.

In a video statement, a representative of the group explained their concerns with the votes of Blackburn and Hagerty.

Rev. Nikki Tolliver, Director of Student Success at American Baptist College, said:

"Today I'm celebrating the passage of the Inflation Reduction Act in the US Senate yesterday along with the Christian values in the Inflation Reduction Act. While I'm grateful for its passage I'm angry, disappointed, and upset that Senators Marsha Blackburn and Bill Hagerty not only voted against this bill, but voted to keep insulin prices high, and against the provision that would have capped the cost of insulin at $35.

"No matter what we look like or where we're from, the vast majority of Americans value the freedom to make a good living, to ensure prescription medications are affordable, and make certain that we have clean air and water for generations to come, which were all provisions included in this bill. Unfortunately, Marsha Blackburn and Bill Hagerty are among a handful of corporate politicians doing the bidding of big pharma and oil and are working to be dishonest about the good in this bill that would create good jobs, make prescriptions more affordable, make the tax system more fair, and power our future with clean and local energy."