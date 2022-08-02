Consumer Bureau Issues Warning to Auto Finance Companies

Bureau joins with Department of Justice in statement on protections for military servicemembers

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) joined with the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) to issue a statement of warning to auto finance companies relative to special protections provided to members of the military when it comes to consumer finance. The protections are a part of the Servicemembers Civil Relief Act (SCRA), which provides a means of recovery should servicemembers face malfeasance in the consumer finance space. This includes areas like borrowing for a home mortgage or the purchase of a car.

The CFPB issued a statement saying the letter was intended to advise auto finance companies of their responsibilities when lending to military servicemembers.

“Auto finance companies that play by the rules should not be disadvantaged by competitors that violate the legal rights of military families,” said CFPB Director Rohit Chopra. “The CFPB is closely monitoring the auto finance industry to ensure that servicemembers and their families are being treated fairly.”

The joint letter to auto finance companies highlighted several key protections provided by the SCRA, including: