Group of Tennessee Doctors Applauds House Passage of Assault Weapons Ban

Physicians say measure is critical to protecting public health and safety

A group of Tennessee physicians affiliated with healthcare advocacy group Protect My Care expressed support for an assault weapons ban that recently passed the U.S. House of Representatives.

The group released a statement noting that the ban is a key step in preserving the health and safety of Tennesseans.

"As an Emergency physician, I regularly treat patients who are victims of gun violence and it's heartbreaking to see how much gun violence is worsening. None of us are immune to its deadly effect," said Dr. Katrina Green, an Emergency Physician practicing in Nashville. "As a doctor I believe that everyone, no matter where they live or the color of their skin, deserves to feel safe from gun violence in their communities. Yet, when we look around or read the news it seems like there is nowhere in America that is safe from gun violence, from movie theaters to grocery stores, from church to school, there are shootings in every part of America where we should feel safe."

Green cited data indicating a past assault weapons ban got positive results and urged Senators Blackburn and Hagerty to support the measure in the U.S. Senate.

"This is why I celebrate the passage of the assault weapons ban by the US House of Representatives last week. Data shows that from 1994-2004, when the US had a ban on the purchase of assault style weapons in place, the number of gun deaths went down significantly. And we know from global data that the US is an outlier when it comes to gun violence. We absolutely must pass laws that make our communities safer from gun violence. The bipartisan gun safety bill that was signed into law by President Joe Biden last month was a huge step in the right direction, but we have to continue to prioritize legislation that keeps our communities safe. As a country we must prioritize the health and safety of our citizens over the profit of the gun lobby and gun manufacturers. So today I call on Tennessee Senators Marsha Blackburn and Bill Hagerty to keep Tennesseans safe by voting to protect Tennesseans over assault weapons."