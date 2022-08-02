Williamson Democrats Offering Rides to the Polls

Election Day is August 4th and local Democrats hope to boost turnout

The Williamson County Democratic Party today announced it is offering free rides to the polls on Thursday, August 4th - Election Day in Tennessee. The group will take any eligible voter to a designated polling place.

Specifically, voters can meet the WCDP voting bus at the Hard Bargain Community Center, 608 Mt. Hope Street, in Franklin. The bus will then take voters to the Williamson County Enrichment Center for voting and then return voters to Hard Bargain.



“The WCDP believes that every voice and vote matters, and we are proud to help Williamson County voters participate in the electoral process,” said Dr. Jenn Foley, chair of the Williamson County Democratic Party.

The Williamson County Democrats have been active over the summer, hosting events designed to allow voters to get to know candidates in key local races.

At a June event, Foley noted the importance of creating opportunities for voters to get to know the candidates seeking local elected offices.

“We’re excited to introduce our slate of candidates who represent Democratic values and ideals, and we hope this gathering will give voters the opportunity to learn more about each of them ahead of the August 4th election. Local elections are at the heart of our democracy, and we’re looking forward to hearing from these incredible candidates who have stepped up to serve our community in a very powerful way.”

Less than two months later, voters will have an opportunity to make choices about these candidates and the future of Williamson County.