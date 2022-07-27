Trident Mortgage Ordered to Pay $22 Million in Discrimination Settlement

Consumer Bureau, DOJ take action in Philadelphia redlining case

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) joined with the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) to enter a $22 million enforcement action against nonbank mortgage lender Trident Mortgage.

The CFPB and DOJ allege Trident redlined majority-minority neighborhoods in the greater Philadelphia area through its marketing, sales, and hiring actions. Specifically, Trident’s actions discouraged prospective applicants from applying for mortgage and refinance loans in the greater Philadelphia area’s majority-minority neighborhoods.

In a statement, the CFPB noted the harm done to impacted families due to Trident's illegal actions.

“Trident illegally redlined neighborhoods in the Philadelphia area, excluding qualified families seeking to own a home,” said CFPB Director Rohit Chopra. “With housing costs so high, it is critical that illegal discrimination does not put homeownership even further out of reach.”

The DOJ added that redlining is a real crime that carries devastating impacts.

“This settlement is a stark reminder that redlining is not a problem from a bygone era. Trident’s unlawful redlining activity denied communities of color equal access to residential mortgages, stripped them of the opportunity to build wealth and devalued properties in their neighborhoods,” said Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division.

The enforcement action requires Trident to: