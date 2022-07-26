Hyundai Fined $19 Million for Credit Reporting Failures

Consumer Bureau says Hyundai "tarnished" credit reports for millions of Americans

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) has taken action against Hyundai for the company's repeated reporting of inaccurate information to consumer credit bureaus. The failures by Hyundai impacted more than 2 million consumers, the CFPB says. The enforcement action will result in a total of $19 million in penalties paid by Hyundai - $13 million paid to impacted consumers and a $6 million civil penalty.

In total, the CFPB found that Hyundai furnished inaccurate information in more than 8.7 million instances on more than 2.2 million consumer accounts between 2016 and 2020.

In a statement, the CFPB said the actions by Hyundai were unacceptable and damaging.

“Hyundai illegally tarnished credit reports for millions of borrowers, including by falsely reporting them to credit reporting companies as being delinquent on their loans and leases,” said CFPB Director Rohit Chopra. “Loan servicers must be complete and accurate when furnishing information that affects a borrower’s credit report.”

The enforcement action against Hyundai requires them to: