Hyundai Fined $19 Million for Credit Reporting Failures

Consumer Bureau says Hyundai "tarnished" credit reports for millions of Americans
The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) has taken action against Hyundai for the company's repeated reporting of inaccurate information to consumer credit bureaus. The failures by Hyundai impacted more than 2 million consumers, the CFPB says. The enforcement action will result in a total of $19 million in penalties paid by Hyundai - $13 million paid to impacted consumers and a $6 million civil penalty.
In total, the CFPB found that Hyundai furnished inaccurate information in more than 8.7 million instances on more than 2.2 million consumer accounts between 2016 and 2020.
In a statement, the CFPB said the actions by Hyundai were unacceptable and damaging.
“Hyundai illegally tarnished credit reports for millions of borrowers, including by falsely reporting them to credit reporting companies as being delinquent on their loans and leases,” said CFPB Director Rohit Chopra. “Loan servicers must be complete and accurate when furnishing information that affects a borrower’s credit report.”
The enforcement action against Hyundai requires them to:
- Pay $13.2 million in compensation to current and former customers: As identified by the CFPB, consumers about whom Hyundai, after determining the information was inaccurate, furnished to credit reporting companies inaccurate information that the consumers were 30 or more days past due on an automobile retail installment contract or lease will receive compensation for the harm incurred.
- Pay a $6 million fine: Hyundai will pay a civil money penalty to the CFPB, which will be paid towards the victims relief fund. This fund provides compensation to consumers harmed by violations of federal consumer financial protection law.
- Take steps to correct all inaccurate account information: Hyundai will review all account files that it currently furnishes to credit reporting companies and correct all inaccuracies and errors described in the order and send updated information to the credit reporting companies. Hyundai will also examine its monthly furnishing data processes for the errors described in the order, take reasonable steps to identify such errors, and resolve identified errors before providing the data to any credit reporting company.
- Address procedures identifying and correcting inaccurate information: Hyundai will establish and implement written policies and procedures regarding the accuracy and integrity of the information relating to consumers that it furnishes to a credit reporting company. Hyundai must specifically include processes for identifying and promptly correcting systemic errors in Hyundai’s credit report furnishing system. Hyundai will also examine current policies and procedures and implement changes to the practices of its employees to ensure that its employees properly route, categorize, investigate, and respond to all direct and indirect credit reporting disputes.
