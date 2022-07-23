Southern Christian Coalition Calls Out Senators Blackburn, Hagerty over January 6th Events

Group notes Tennessee's Senators continue to peddle "Big Lie" about 2020 election

The Southern Christian Coalition is taking Senators Marsha Blackburn and Bill Hagerty to task for revelations during the latest January 6th Committee hearing that both were called by former President Trump as he attempted to overturn the results of the 2020 election. The group says that the Senators should be held to account for their actions that day and for continuing to perpetuate the "Big Lie" that the election was stolen.

In a statement, pastors affiliated with the group explained why they view the actions of Blackburn and Hagerty as problematic.

"MAGA Republicans, including Tennessee's two Senators Marsha Blackburn and Bill Hagerty, are active participants in the conspiracy of the 2020 presidential election. Their attempts to thwart and discount the work of the January 6th committee and their continued endorsement of "The Big Lie" shows their aversion to the truth, their aversion even to plain facts and their disregard for the foundations of our democracy,” said Rev. Dr. Donna Whitney, Pastoral Assistant at Metropolitan Interdenominational Church of Nashville. "They have displayed their fidelity to Donald Trump instead of fidelity to the voters and instead of any semblance of fidelity to democracy. It's past time for accountability for the Trump Republicans who refuse to speak the truth about the events of January 6th and the 2020 election. My question for Senators Blackburn and Hagerty is this: 'What will it take for you to tell the truth to Tennesseans about the 2020 election and the role that you and Donald Trump played and continue to play in the conspiracy to overturn a legitimate election?'"

The group said it is time for Tennessee's Senators to demonstrate "moral courage."

"Just how rare is moral courage in Tennessee’s Senate delegation?" asked Rev. Gordon Myers, Retired Pastor in the Evangelical Lutheran Church of America. "Senators Marsha Blackburn and Bill Hagerty, who have taken an oath to be faithful to our country, must be held accountable for their dishonesty about the 2020 election that led to the violent events of January 6th. Last night we witnessed Republican witnesses who chose courage and spoke the truth with clarity, dignity and a moral commitment to distinguishing between right and wrong as they discharged the duties of their office. So my question for Senators Marsha Blackburn and Bill Hagerty is this: 'Do you still consider yourselves among 'Trump's closest political allies' worthy of a phone call from Rudy Guliani in a future assault on our democracy? Or will you instead display the moral courage needed to choose democracy and the will of the voters over allegiance to Donald Trump?'"