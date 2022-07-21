Doctors Applaud Move to Protect Board of Medical Examiners

Advocacy group says board is a critical voice for accurate public health information

A group of doctors affiliated with health advocacy group Protect My Care cheered a move that preserved the work of the Tennessee Board of Medical Examiners in the face of political pressure to disband the regulatory body.

A legislative subcommittee recommended a 4-year renewal of the board in a recent meeting.

In response, Protect My Care issued a statement explaining the benefits the board offers the citizens of Tennessee.

Dr. Amy Gordon Bono, an internal medicine primary care physician practicing in Nashville, said, “I want to thank Tennesseans across the state who spoke up to protect the health and wellbeing of their community. You helped defeat political threats to disband the Board of Medical Examiners and its authority to protect the public from dangerous medical misinformation that has been responsible for so much harm in TN - from COVID misinformation that’s prolonged the crisis and left us with entirely preventable death and suffering, to abortion misinformation that has endangered women by promoting ‘abortion pill reversal’ medication, to attacking the integrity of the medical profession itself."

Dr Laura Andreson, a board-certified obstetrician/gynecologist practicing in Franklin added, “Medical misinformation during the pandemic likely resulted in 100's if not 1000's of deaths that could have been prevented with the vaccine in this state alone. I can recall multiple examples. The divide between physicians and their patients was driven by non-medical experts pushing their opinions."

Andreson added that the medical profession relies on a professional, non-political board for accurate information and guidance.

"Physicians need representation and a professional Board to help us navigate the radical changes that have and are occurring in our healthcare system. Threatening to disband the Board due to their efforts to stop misinformation by physicians who are more swayed by their political agendas than their medical education is deplorable. I join my colleagues in thanking Tennesseans who spoke up against misinformation and supported the Board of Medical Examiners. And I thank the Board of Medical Examiners for doing their job to protect the integrity of the medical profession.”