Bank of America Fined $225 Million for Freezing Accounts

Advocate Andy

Federal regulators punish bank for botching unemployment benefit payments

Bank of America is facing $225 million in fines from two federal regulators as a result of its freezing of accounts which resulted in delays in customers receiving unemployment benefits.

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) noted that Bank of America automatically and unlawfully froze people’s accounts with a faulty fraud detection program, and then gave them little recourse when there was, in fact, no fraud.

In a statement, the CFPB noted that the action occurred at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic and had devastating results for Bank of America customers struggling in a difficult economy.

“Taxpayers relied on banks to distribute needed funds to families and small businesses to rescue the economy from collapse when the pandemic hit,” said CFPB Director Rohit Chopra. “Bank of America failed to live up to its legal obligations. And when it got overwhelmed, instead of stepping up, it stepped back.”

The CFPB fine for the violation is $100 million. A separate fine from the Office of the Comptroller of the Treasury is $125 million.

As a result of the enforcement action, Bank of America must:

  • Provide redress to consumers: Bank of America must pay back the money that they wrongly denied to consumers across the country because of the faulty fraud filter. The bank must also provide each affected consumer with a lump sum consequential harm payment, to be determined through a methodology of financial harm consumers suffered due to the time their accounts remained frozen or blocked. Finally, affected consumers will have the opportunity to receive additional redress through an individualized review process.
  • Pay a $100 million fine: Bank of America must pay a $100 million dollar penalty to the CFPB, which will be deposited into the victims' relief fund. The penalty reflects the severity and scope of the consumer harm caused by the bank’s practices. The OCC is separately fining the bank $125 million to be remitted to the Treasury.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1b5JFN_0gh05cCr00
Mirza Babic/Unsplash

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Banking# Public Policy# Bank Fines# Bank of America# Consumer Protection

Comments / 4

Published by

Andy Spears is a middle Tennessee writer and policy advocate. He reports on news around public policy issues - education, health care, consumer protection, and more.

Nashville, TN
1953 followers

More from Advocate Andy

Rutherford County, TN

Faith Group Applauds Rutherford County for Rejecting Hillsdale Charter

Southern Christian Coalition renews call for Gov. Lee to cut all ties with Hillsdale. Following the Rutherford County School Board's rejection of a charter school affiliated with Hillsdale College, pastors affiliated with the Southern Christian Coalition hailed the move and called on Gov. Lee and state policymakers to sever all ties with the private college in Michigan.

Read full story

Advocates Call for Antitrust Regulation Overhaul for Digital Age

Consumer Federation of America calls out "abuse of power" by Big Data Platforms. The Consumer Federation of America (CFA) is calling on the U.S. Senate to pass S. 2992, The American Innovation and Choice Online Act. The measure is designed to create a more competitive marketplace for consumers - reducing prices and improving services.

Read full story

New York Regulator Takes Aim at Overdraft, NSF Fees

Department of Financial Services issues guidance to banks on unfair, deceptive practices when it comes to fees. The New York Department of Financial Services (DFS) has released proposed guidance to banks that targets unfair and deceptive practices when it comes to overdraft and non-sufficient funds (NSF) fees. The guidance is designed to make banking more affordable for vulnerable consumers.

Read full story
2 comments
Williamson County, TN

Williamson County Advocacy Group Condemns Statements by School Board Member

Social Justice Alliance speaks out on comments about LGBTQ community. The Williamson Social Justice Alliance (WSJA) is speaking out on comments made by Williamson County School Board member Jay Galbreath relative to LGBTQ students and broader diversity issues.

Read full story
16 comments

ACE Cash Express Faces Lawsuit for Defrauding Customers

Consumer Bureau alleges "deception and misdirection," seeks money damages. Payday lender ACE Cash Express is facing a lawsuit from the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) for alleged misdeeds including concealing free repayment plans and unlawfully debiting funds from customer bank accounts. The CFPB alleges that the practices generated at least $240 million in additional fees for ACE while keeping customers in a cycle of debt.

Read full story
12 comments

Consumer Bureau Taking Steps to Promote Competition

CFPB outlines benefits to consumers of competitive financial markets. The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) is responding to President Biden's call for government agencies to take steps to promote competition in the industries they regulate by outlining a number of specific steps it is taking to create a more competitive, consumer-friendly financial marketplace.

Read full story

FTC Announces Plans to Step Up Privacy Protection

Federal regulator issues warning to consumers, notice to business on data and privacy. The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) announced via blog post it's plans to step up enforcement of laws and regulations designed to protect consumer privacy. The move comes as big data and technology companies are collecting an unprecedented amount of personal information from users.

Read full story
1 comments

Industry Groups Challenge Consumer Bureau on New Consumer Protection Rules

Chamber of Commerce, Banking groups fight back against attempts to expand enforcement authority. In response to recent actions by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) to expand state authority to protect consumers in the credit space, industry groups including the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and groups representing banks are fighting back. The groups issued a letter to CFPB Director Rohit Chopra outlining their concerns.

Read full story
1 comments

Consumer Group Honors Five Financial Institutions for Promoting Savings

Banks and credit unions earn "Designation of Savings Excellence" award from Military Saves. Military Saves, a project of Consumer Federation of America (CFA) announced this week that five financial institutions have been given an award as a result of their promotion of savings. The Designation of Savings Excellence (DOSE) award is given to those institutions that help military families practice responsible savings habits.

Read full story
Tennessee State

Southern Christian Coalition Calls on Lee to Cut Ties with Hillsdale College

Pastors speak out on remarks about teachers, promotion of Christian nationalism. Following reports that Larry Arnn, President of Hillsdale College and an education advisor to Gov. Bill Lee, made disparaging remarks about teachers while Lee sat in silence, a group of Tennessee pastors affiliated with the Southern Christian Coalition has called on Lee to sever all ties with Hillsdale and Arnn.

Read full story
30 comments
Nashville, TN

Tennessee Faith Group Speaks Out on Religious Discrimination Case

Southern Christian Coalition laments court decision in adoption case. For months, pastors affiliated with the Southern Christian Coalition have publicly spoken out against the national group, Alliance Defending Freedom, and their defense of an East Tennessee adoption agency, Holston Home, that refused to work with a Jewish couple solely on the basis of their faith. Earlier this week, a panel of 3 judges in Tennessee dismissed the case, with the dissenting judge indicating that the majority votes didn't fully consider the extent of the religious discrimination that occurred.

Read full story
5 comments

Consumer Bureau Takes Action to Protect Personal Privacy

CFPB tackles misuse of credit reports and background screening reports. The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) recently issued an advisory regarding the use and sharing of consumer credit reports and background screening reports. The move is intended to provide protection from personal privacy invasions that can result from data collection and distribution.

Read full story

Advocates Call on Congress to Take Action on Air Travel Crisis

Frequent cancellations, high fees, flight delays prompt call to action. In response to a summer travel surge and a subsequent air travel crisis resulting in stranded passengers due to flight cancellations and long delays as airlines face a pilot shortage, consumer advocates are calling on Congress to give new powers to the U.S. Department of Transportation.

Read full story
4 comments
Williamson County, TN

Garrett Campaign Announces Endorsements in School Board Race

Group includes parents and education leaders from across Williamson County. District 12 School Board candidate Nancy Garrett announced today that her campaign has the support of more than 100 public education leaders as the incumbent board member seeks re-election in August.

Read full story

Consumer Bureau Takes Aim at Debt Collection "Junk Fees"

Financial regulator outlines illegal fees, takes action to prevent unlawful debt collection. The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) recently issued an advisory opinion noting that the so-called "convenience fees" often charged by debt collectors to facilitate debt repayment are prohibited by federal law.

Read full story
1 comments

Consumer Advocates Applaud New State Authority Over Credit Bureaus

New federal rule allows states to take on abusive credit reporting practices. The consumer advocates at the National Consumer Law Center (NCLC) are cheering a new rule issued by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) that will allow states to take action to protect citizens from abusive practices by credit reporting agencies (Experian, Equifax, TransUnion).

Read full story
Williamson County, TN

Williamson Democrats Challenge Gov. Lee to Stand with Teachers

Local party calls on Lee to repudiate remarks by top education advisor. The Democratic Party in Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee's home county is calling on the governor to repudiate remarks made by a top education advisor. The Williamson County Democratic Party is also noting its stance in support of teachers in Williamson County and across Tennessee.

Read full story

Consumer Groups Call for Regulatory Action Against TAB Bank

Coalition calls TAB's practices "predatory," calls on FDIC to downgrade bank's rating. A coalition of consumer groups is calling on the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) to take regulatory action against Utah-based TAB Bank for what the groups call "predatory" lending practices.

Read full story
Tennessee State

Tennessee Faith Group Decries "Christian Nationalism"

Southern Christian Coalition says doctrine represents "extreme" agenda. A group of Tennessee pastors affiliated with the Southern Christian Coalition held a press conference today during which they decried the influence of so-called "Christian Nationalism" on America's public policy landscape.

Read full story
44 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy