Bank of America Fined $225 Million for Freezing Accounts

Federal regulators punish bank for botching unemployment benefit payments

Bank of America is facing $225 million in fines from two federal regulators as a result of its freezing of accounts which resulted in delays in customers receiving unemployment benefits.

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) noted that Bank of America automatically and unlawfully froze people’s accounts with a faulty fraud detection program, and then gave them little recourse when there was, in fact, no fraud.

In a statement, the CFPB noted that the action occurred at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic and had devastating results for Bank of America customers struggling in a difficult economy.

“Taxpayers relied on banks to distribute needed funds to families and small businesses to rescue the economy from collapse when the pandemic hit,” said CFPB Director Rohit Chopra. “Bank of America failed to live up to its legal obligations. And when it got overwhelmed, instead of stepping up, it stepped back.”

The CFPB fine for the violation is $100 million. A separate fine from the Office of the Comptroller of the Treasury is $125 million.

As a result of the enforcement action, Bank of America must: