Williamson County Advocacy Group Condemns Statements by School Board Member

Social Justice Alliance speaks out on comments about LGBTQ community

The Williamson Social Justice Alliance (WSJA) is speaking out on comments made by Williamson County School Board member Jay Galbreath relative to LGBTQ students and broader diversity issues.

Specifically, the group is condemning remarks Galbreath made in a Facebook comment on his candidate page.

In a statement, WSJA noted:

"Galbreath’s comments on his public Facebook page stated that the progressive agenda looks to 'inject and normalize things like gender identity, the black lives matter movement, and LGBTQ by weaving it into the curriculum.' Words like these from an elected official marginalize all of the queer students in our community, as well as students with queer parents, by shaming them and stating other children must be shielded from the knowledge of their existence. Such disregard from an adult, especially one who serves as an elected official responsible for representing a diverse array of constituents in a large community like Williamson County, leads to further division and exclusion in our schools and society as a whole."

The group specifically highlighted the negative impact comments such as Galbreath's can have on students and referred to his remarks as "bullying."

"All children deserve protection from bullying, particularly when it’s coming from adults. Bullying from an adult in a position of power and influence in their community is unacceptable."

In describing their mission, WSJA says:

"WSJA stands for the equality and liberty of students in our schools and community, inclusive of every skin color, sex, nationality, sexual orientation, religion, or gender identity, and believe that everyone, no matter their personal values, wishes equal treatment and opportunity for each student in Williamson County."