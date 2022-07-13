Consumer Bureau Taking Steps to Promote Competition

CFPB outlines benefits to consumers of competitive financial markets

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) is responding to President Biden's call for government agencies to take steps to promote competition in the industries they regulate by outlining a number of specific steps it is taking to create a more competitive, consumer-friendly financial marketplace.

In a blog post, CFPB Director Rohit Chopra discussed the credit card industry, junk fees, and roadblocks to competition and indicated his agency is already moving to make progress for consumers on these fronts.

Here are several areas where the CFPB is seeking to improve the consumer experience in the financial marketplace:

Provider Switching

"First, the CFPB is working to identify the obstacles for consumers to refinance or switch providers more easily. For example, we have asked the nation’s largest credit card issuers about a change that occurred across the industry that is undermining the ability for consumers to get lower-rate offers from competitors. We are also identifying impediments to refinancing in other markets, including mortgages and auto."

Junk Fees

"We have launched an initiative to save families billions of dollars in junk fees. These back-end fees undermine fair competition by obscuring the all-in cost of a product or service. Tens of thousands of Americans have submitted feedback on this work, and many financial institutions are responding by cutting or eliminating fees altogether, including billions of dollars in overdraft and NSF fees. We issued a legal interpretation affirming that federal law often prohibits debt collectors from charging “pay-to-pay” fees, which will help to ensure law-abiding debt collectors aren’t disadvantaged by those that impose unlawful fees. We have also started a rulemaking process to address credit card late fees that cost Americans $12 billion in 2020 alone."

Fostering Competition

"The CFPB is looking to identify the roadblocks that small financial institutions and new entrants face when challenging dominant players. With the arrival of Big Tech into payments and banking, we have ordered many of these giants to turn over information about their practices and plans on their payment systems."